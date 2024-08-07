Christina Pulisic’s AC Milan wrapped up their preseason tour of the United States with an exhilarating 2-2 draw against Barca in Baltimore. The match, characterized by contrasting halves, provided a thrilling spectacle for fans. It also served as a valuable test for both teams ahead of their respective league campaigns.

The Rossoneri started the game with vigor and determination, quickly asserting their dominance. Paulo Fonseca fielded a strong lineup, showcasing an exciting attacking trio of Samuel Chukwueze, Christian Pulisic, and Rafael Leao, with Luka Jovic leading the line. The early exchanges saw Milan’s attacking intent bear fruit.

In the 10th minute, Milan took the lead through a well-executed move. Yunus Musah made an impressive run down the right flank, covering 50 yards unchallenged before finding Chukwueze. The Nigerian winger then slid a precise pass to Pulisic, who cut the ball back for Jovic to tap in at the far post. The goal was a testament to Milan’s fluid attacking play and quick transitions.

Their second goal came just six minutes later, with Pulisic turning from provider to scorer. Rafael Leao, who was captaining the side, delivered a perfectly weighted through ball to Pulisic on the left. The American international finished clinically past Barca stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a tight angle; doubling the Milan lead and further endearing himself to the Baltimore crowd.

Barca fires back against Milan

Despite the early dominance of Milan, Barca gradually grew into the game. The Catalan side, under the stewardship of new manager Hansi Flick, began to create dangerous opportunities. In the 22nd minute, Robert Lewandowski pulled one back with a composed finish from the edge of the box, curling a low shot into the bottom corner.

Milan’s goalkeeper, Lorenzo Torriani, had a busy first half, making crucial saves to deny Raphinha twice and Lewandowski’s header. Torriani’s heroics kept his side ahead as Barca pressed for an equalizer. Just before halftime, Pau Victor thought he had leveled the score, but his effort was correctly ruled out for offside.

The second half saw tactical adjustments from the Italians, with Fonseca making two substitutions. Leao and Jovic were replaced by Davide Calabria and Ismael Bennacer; leading to a more fluid front four without a recognized striker. This change in formation allowed Milan to maintain their attacking threat while shoring up their midfield.

Barcelona, however, continued to press and eventually found their equalizer. A well-constructed move saw Raphinha’s pass find Pau Victor, who squared the ball for Lewandowski to score his second goal of the night. The Polish striker’s clinical finishing highlighted Barca’s resilience and attacking prowess.

The Blaugrana previously beat Manchester City on penalties, and they would also need to defeat Milan that way since that is how the Soccer Champions Tour decides deadlocked games. but it was the Rossoneri who eventually won. They won 4-3 after six rounds, ending the Spanirds’ undefeated preseason record.

What’s next for both sides?

AC Milan’s preseason tour concludes on a high note, with valuable lessons learned from their encounters with top-tier opposition. They will now turn their focus to the start of the Serie A season, where they face Torino on August 17. The preseason has provided Milan with an opportunity to integrate new signings and fine-tune their tactics under Fonseca’s guidance.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will play Monaco in the Trofeo Joan Gamper on August 12 before beginning their La Liga campaign against Valencia. Under Hansi Flick, the team also aims to build on their preseason performances and mount a serious challenge for domestic and European honors.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.