Galatasaray are one of the three main clubs in Istanbul, the “Big Three” of Turkish football that also includes Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe. None of these three have ever been relegated since the founding of the Süper Lig in 1959.

Galatasaray TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Galatasaray on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1905

Stadium: Rams Park

Manager: Okan Buruk

Süper Lig titles: 23

Turkish Cup titles: 18

European Titles: UEFA Cup (2000)

The Turkish Süper Lig is shown on beIN SPORTS in the USA.

Games feature each week on the main beIN channel, beIN SPORTS en Español, and/or streaming on beIN CONNECT. Galatasaray, being one of the biggest clubs, almost always has their games featured.

You can find all beIN channels on the Fubo service.

UEFA competitions, such as Champions League and Europa League, are over on Paramount+ for English language coverage. In Spanish, you’ll find games televised on Univision, TUDN, and UniMás. Games not on TV stream live on ViX.

Galatasaray History

Galatasaray Spor Kulübü dates to 1905, and is based on the European side of the Bosporus in Istanbul – the most populous city in all of Europe.

The football team is a part of a larger sports club umbrella that includes a notable basketball program amongst many other sports. The traditional colors of Galatasaray are a halved dark red and yellow shirt with white shorts.

The club was founded by students at the Galatasaray High School – a school which itself dates all the way to 1481 and is the club’s namesake.

Early on the club participated in the Istanbul League, eventually winning fifteen titles in the regional competition.

When the national Süper Lig was founded in 1959, Galatasaray was a member and have never dropped out of the league since. They first won the competition in 1962, and have taken home top honors 22 more times since. They’ve also won the Turkish Cup more often than any other club, with a record 18 titles.

In Europe, however, just a lone UEFA Cup (and bonus Super Cup) triumph in 2000 graces the vast club trophy room.

The rivalries between Galatasaray and fellow Istanbul sides Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş are some of the fiercest anywhere in the world. Galatasaray is the most decorated of the three, however.

Galatasaray news and feature pieces

