Beşiktaş is a member of the Turkish “Big Three” that have never been relegated from the top tier, alongside rivals Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray.

Founded: 1907

Stadium: Beşiktaş Stadium

Manager: Şenol Güneş

Süper Lig titles: 16

Turkish Cup titles: 10

Best European Finish: Quarterfinals, European Cup (1987)

The Turkish Süper Lig features on the networks of beIN SPORTS in the USA.

beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN CONNECT show league games each week. Beşiktaş is always amongst the featured teams. Oftentimes Süper Lig games are streaming on CONNECT, as kickoff times overlap with Ligue 1 which beIN generally gives priority for TV games. beIN networks are available on Fanatiz and Fubo.

Paramount+/CBS (English) and Univision/UniMás/TUDN/ViX (Spanish) carry UEFA club competitions such as Champions League and Europa League.

Beşiktaş History

Beşiktaş Jimnastik Kulübü is a multi-sport club founded in 1903, making them the oldest registered sports club in Turkey. It is one of very few clubs in the country that is permitted to include the Turkish flag in its crest.

One of Istanbul’s “Big Three,” Beşiktaş contests a fierce rivalry with its neighbors Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray. Like Galatasary, Beşiktaş is located on the European side of the city. Beşiktaş is the oldest of the three clubs, but they have the fewest trophies amongst the group. However, they are far and away more successful than any other club outside the Big Three.

The soccer arm of the Beşiktaş club started in 1911. Since the end of World War I, the club have consistently been amongst the dominant sides in Turkish football. The club were the first Turkish team to participate in the European Cup (now Champions League) in the 1960 season.

Consistent competitors on the domestic stage, Beşiktaş have finished below fourth place in the Süper Lig just five times since 1980. They have won eleven league titles and nine Turkish Cups in that time span.

The club’s home ground is the Beşiktaş Stadium, located on the north bank of the Bosporus Strait which separates Europe from Asia. The stadium hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea, which is notable for being the first major European men’s final to have a female referee – Stéphanie Frappart. Tragedy struck the venue in 2016, when a bombing attack killed 48 people and injured 166 others after a match between Beşiktaş and Bursaspor.

