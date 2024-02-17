Whether you’re a fan of Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe or any of the Turkish clubs, be sure to bookmark our Turkish Super Lig TV schedule and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games featuring the clubs from the Süper Lig.

Organized by the Turkish Football Federation, the Turkish Super Lig is the top-flight division of the Turkish football league with a season that typically runs from August to May.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Turkish league Includes: Süper Lig, World Cup + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Turkish Super Lig TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, February 17 11:00 AM ET Rizespor vs. Fenerbahçe ( Turkish Süper Lig ) beIN SPORTS Connect , beIN SPORTS Connect , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz

Sunday, February 18 08:00 AM ET Pendikspor vs. Trabzonspor ( Turkish Süper Lig ) beIN SPORTS Connect , beIN SPORTS Connect , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz 11:00 AM ET MKE Ankaragücü vs. Galatasaray ( Turkish Süper Lig ) beIN SPORTS Connect , beIN SPORTS Connect , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz

Monday, February 19 12:00 PM ET Beşiktaş vs. Konyaspor ( Turkish Süper Lig ) beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS , beIN SPORTS en Español , beIN SPORTS en Español , Fubo, Fubo, Fanatiz Fanatiz



For viewers in the United States, many of the games are shown across the exclusive rights holder beIN SPORTS both on television and/or streaming. Most of the games are on beIN SPORTS Connect, which means you’ll need to subscribe to a streaming service such as fuboTV, Sling World Sports or Fanatiz to make the experience as easy and affordable as possible. Some of the streaming services offer free 7-day trials so you can take it for a test drive to see which one you like best.

From time to time, you’ll notice that select games from the Turkish Super Lig TV schedule are streamed on the free beIN SPORTS XTRA streaming service that’s available via Pluto TV, Roku, Fanatiz and other platforms.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have any questions about the Turkish Super Lig TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.

History of the Turkish Super Lig

Turkey’s top soccer league has shaped talent, emotion, and unmatched athletic drama.

With its origins in the Ottoman Empire, the Turkish Super Lig has become the most popular competition in Turkey. Only basketball serves as a competitor for viewership. The first soccer match took place in Ottoman Salonica in 1875.

It marked the beginning of the sport’s voyage in the region, which the English settlers of the area brought with them. From that point on, the history of soccer can be traced back to the suburbs of Turkey, particularly Istanbul.

Formation and early iterations

The first national league in Turkish soccer, the Millî Küme, launched in 1937 by the TFF. It included the best teams from the three strongest regional leagues at the time, İstanbul, Ankara and İzmit. It was a significant improvement over the previous regional divisions in Turkey. The four highest-rated clubs in Istanbul, as well as the top two teams from the Ankara and İzmir divisions, set the lineup for the league.

By 1950, the league had concluded its season. The Millî Küme paved the way for what would eventually be a national league.

First Turkish Supercup

The Millî Küme was a league sport that included frequent home and away matches. From 1940 to 1950, Turkey crowned two national champions, albeit not annually. There were two top-level competitions to happen simultaneously. The other was the Türkiye Futbol Şampiyonası, the first national division in Turkey. The Millî Küme had more matches overall, was far more popular, and had greater competitiveness. Thus, it ultimately emerged.

The winners of the two national championships competed in a unique Supercup known as Başbakanlık Kupası (Prime Minister’s Cup) from 1944 to 1950. In terms of soccer, it was among the first-ever Supercup events, both globally and in Europe.

Inaugural league tournament

Turkey did not host a senior national championship from 1952 until 1955. At the time, UEFA had already determined that the European Cup would only be open to the winners of each national championship. The result was the TFF establishing a national championship.

Hence, in 1956, the Turkish FA established the Federasyon Kupası (Federation Cup) to select a national champion to represent Turkey in the European Cup.

In 1959, they chose to remodel the Millî Küme league structure, laying the groundwork for the modern Turkish Super Lig. The goal was to improve Turkish soccer to a level where it could compete on an international stage. Thus, they wanted to establish a more structured and competitive system. With 16 clubs competing for the title in the 1959-60 season, the newly established league took flight for its first season.

Turkish Super Lig in the 21st century

The Turkish Super Lig’s profile skyrocketed when Turkish teams started making waves in European tournaments. On the home front, new players and a more competitive environment emerged in the Turkish Super Lig as the league progressed.

The Turkish Super Lig was so appealing that it drew players from all around the world, not only Turkey. Players like Roberto Carlos, Hakan Sukur, and Gheorghe Hagi boosted the league’s increasing worldwide popularity. The arrival of international superstars made the competition more intense. In addition, it also encouraged cross-cultural understanding and produced a distinctive fusion of playing styles among the teams.

While Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas continue to dominate the league, other ambitious teams continue to pose a threat. Building its worldwide competitiveness is a top priority for the league. Thus, it is always working to enhance infrastructure, youth development, and financial stability.