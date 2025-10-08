Trending topics:
Real Madrid star Rodrygo reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence stopped him from joining Barcelona

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Rodrygo (L) of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
Rodrygo has established himself as one of Real Madrid’s standout stars in recent years, playing a key role in important matches during the team’s UEFA Champions League campaigns. But before making his mark at the Bernabéu, he had the opportunity to join FC Barcelona. After nearly moving to the Catalan side, the Brazilian revealed the role Cristiano Ronaldo played in convincing him to choose Madrid instead.

After impressive performances at Santos, Real Madrid pursued the Brazilian youngster, paying a €45 million fee in 2019 — a decision that has paid off both for his market value and his contributions in crucial games, like the 2021-22 UCL semifinals against Manchester City. Even at a young age, Rodrygo demonstrated his passion for Real Madrid by owning a kid-size shirt that he still keeps to this day.

In an interview with Diario AS, Rodrygo explained the story behind the shirt and how his love for Los Blancos began: “My father gave it to me after a trip his team made to Germany. When he returned, he gave it to me, and from that moment I identified with the team, the club, and its achievements. There were also many Brazilians on the squad, so I started following them.”

The Brazilian forward then revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Madrid fueled his obsession with the club. “And especially when Cristiano arrived. I would devour every Real Madrid match just to watch him. In Brazil I support Santos, but as a child I always liked Madrid. It was my dream for the day I would play in Europe,” he added.

Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring against Manchester City.

Rodrygo also admitted that a move to Barcelona had been realistic, but his passion for Real Madrid, sparked by Ronaldo and other legends, tipped the balance: “Before signing with Madrid, everything was already agreed upon and I was set to join Barca. It’s true. But my father told me that Madrid had called and that I had to choose. For me, it was very easy. I knew what I wanted and what my dream was. I didn’t hesitate. And here I am.”

Real Madrid reportedly secure $80 million Serie A superstar for next La Liga season

Rodrygo never had the chance to play alongside Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid in 2018 — a year before the Brazilian’s arrival. Still, at 24 years old, he has already claimed 13 trophies with Los Blancos, including two Champions League titles. With a contract running until June 2028, he has plenty of time to continue building his trophy cabinet in Spain.

What’s next for Rodrygo?

After limited minutes last season and being sidelined for several games by current coach Xabi Alonso, questions arose about the Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid, especially amid reported interest from Manchester City. Rodrygo addressed his future, making it clear that he wants to remain part of the club’s plans despite the constant transfer speculation.

So far this season, Rodrygo has appeared in 8 of Real Madrid’s 10 games, totaling 212 minutes (an average of 26.5 minutes per game) and providing 2 assists. Currently playing a secondary role, the Brazilian has been called up by Carlo Ancelotti for the upcoming Brazil fixtures — a significant confidence boost after a challenging season.

