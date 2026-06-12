Cristiano Ronaldo fires back at 2026 World Cup questions over his level and fitness doubts with confident response after concerning friendly display

With the 2026 World Cup starting, Cristiano Ronaldo once again finds himself at the center of attention, but this time the conversation is not only about records or goals. After an underwhelming performance in a recent friendly against Nigeria, questions emerged about his fitness, sharpness, and whether he can still influence the biggest matches at 41 years of age.

Portugal heads into the tournament with one of its most talented squads in recent history, yet much of the spotlight remains fixed on its legendary captain. The debate surrounding Ronaldo has intensified in recent weeks, creating another chapter in a career that has often been defined by responding to doubters.

The discussion gained momentum after Portugal’s warm-up matches ahead of the tournament. While the national team secured victories over Chile and Nigeria, Ronaldo failed to find the net, something that immediately drew attention given his status as the country’s all-time leading scorer.

Against Nigeria, Portugal earned a 2-1 victory, but the veteran striker missed several clear opportunities. Despite remaining on the pitch longer than any other outfield starter, he was unable to add to his remarkable international tally of 143 goals, a record that remains unmatched in men’s international soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Pedro Neto ‘s goal for Portugal

For some observers, the performance raised concerns about whether Ronaldo can still be the decisive figure he has been throughout his career. Others pointed to the nature of friendly matches, arguing that the real test would come once the World Cup officially begins.

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Ronaldo responds to fitness concerns

Just before Portugal left for its World Cup headquarters in Florida, Ronaldo laid to rest the rumors that had been circulating about his fitness. In fact, the veteran forward dismissed suggestions that he was struggling physically ahead of the tournament: “I feel very good. Haven’t you been watching the games?”

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Ronaldo also expressed confidence to Sport TV about what lies ahead. “We’re approaching this competition with a lot of hope. The preparation has been very good, tiring, because we have worked hard,” he explained. “I am very positive, I believe things will go well and that we will put in a good performance.”

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Confidence in Portugal’s new generation

While Ronaldo remains the face of the squad, Portugal arrives at the tournament with a talented supporting cast capable of challenging any opponent. Players such as Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Rafael Leao represent the present and future of the national team.

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Ronaldo himself highlighted the quality surrounding him. “It’s a very good generation… which will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people.”

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Portugal’s World Cup journey begins against DR Congo before further Group K encounters with Uzbekistan and Colombia. For the 41-year-old, the path forward is straightforward: “The most important thing is to start well, with the first match, then follow up with the second and third… finish top of the group and from there, take it one match at a time.”