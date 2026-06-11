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Lionel Messi’s Argentina remains atop the final FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup: Where does Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal sit?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Todd Kirkland & Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

The FIFA rankings have been updated for the last time before the 2026 World Cup gets underway, with Lionel Messi‘s Argentina holding firm at the top spot. The update also answers where Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal stands heading into the tournament.

The first round of pre-tournament friendlies last week delivered some notable upsets that reshuffled the rankings. Spain’s 1-1 draw with Iraq and France’s surprising 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast caused both La Roja and Les Bleus to slide from the positions they had been occupying as Europe’s dominant sides.

Those results, combined with Argentina‘s win over Honduras, were enough to push Messi’s side back to the summit. A subsequent 3-0 victory over Iceland then cemented the Albiceleste’s hold on first place, and despite Spain and France bouncing back with 3-1 victories over Peru and Northern Ireland respectively, neither European powerhouse could claw their way back above Argentina.

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Portugal‘s position was largely unaffected by the pre-tournament activity. After the March international window, the Selecao had accumulated 1,763.83 points, and back-to-back 2-1 wins over Chile and Nigeria nudged that total up to 1,767.85 points, though Ronaldo‘s side remained in fifth place in the global standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warmups.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warmups.

When will the next FIFA ranking update be released?

As FIFA confirmed on its official website, the most recent update was published on June 11, ahead of the tournament’s opening game between Mexico and South Africa. The changes reflected results from the pre-World Cup international window, building on the movements that had already been recorded during the March break.

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Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup opener

The next official FIFA ranking update is scheduled for July 19, 38 days after the World Cup kicked off in North America. That date coincides with the tournament’s conclusion, with the championship match taking place at MetLife Stadium, and the outcome of the competition will instantly produce significant movement across the rankings.

Final FIFA ranking top 10 before the 2026 World Cup

  • Argentina — 1877.27 points.
  • Spain — 1874.71 points.
  • France — 1870.70 points.
  • England — 1828.02 points.
  • Portugal — 1767.85 points.
  • Brazil — 1765.86 points.
  • Morocco — 1755.10 points.
  • Netherlands — 1753.57 points.
  • Belgium — 1742.24 points.
  • Germany — 1735.77 points.
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