How many fans are expected at Brazil vs Morocco at MetLife Stadium in the 2026 World Cup?

The highly anticipated 2026 World Cup Group C opening clash between Brazil and Morocco is set to take place at MetLife Stadium -officially designated as New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament- in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As two of the top-ten ranked national teams (Brazil 6th and Morocco 7th) in the world prepare to take the pitch, soccer fans are eager to see if the tournament will continue its streak of breaking domestic live-attendance records.

A total capacity crowd of 82,500 fans is expected to pack the stands for the blockbuster match. According to FIFA and ticketing distribution channels, tickets for this specific Group C match completely sold out within hours of general public release.

MetLife Stadium sits in the top three for 2026 World Cup capacity

MetLife Stadium is no stranger to staging monumental soccer matches, having previously hosted major international friendlies and the historic Copa América Centenario Final in 2016.

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With its configuration for soccer officially capped right at 82,500 seats, MetLife Stadium ranks as the third-largest venue of the 2026 World Cup, trailing only two other North American coliseums:

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see also Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium): 94,000 capacity

(AT&T Stadium): Estadio Azteca (Mexico City): 83,000 capacity

(Mexico City): New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium): 82,500 capacity

Furthermore, the venue holds massive prestige for this cycle; FIFA has officially selected the New York New Jersey Stadium to host the 2026 World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.