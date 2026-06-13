Report: Messi included in Scaloni’s unprecedented lineup for Argentina’s World Cup opener vs Algeria

The reigning champions will make their 2026 FIFA World Cup debut next Tuesday. Argentina and Algeria will begin their Group J campaign alongside Austria and Jordan, and with that challenge in mind, Lionel Scaloni is preparing a lineup featuring Lionel Messi and a few surprises.

According to ESPN, during the team’s latest training session, the head coach organized several ball drills in which he divided the squad into different groups. One of those groups, consisting of 10 outfield players while the goalkeepers trained separately, appears to be a strong indication of the team set to start the opener.

Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez were the players selected by Scaloni during that portion of the session.

While it was not a formal match simulation, the group featured 10 players who can easily be arranged into a starting lineup, providing valuable clues about the plans the coach has in mind three days before the clash against Algeria.

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina.

Scaloni’s dilemmas

The biggest surprise in that potential lineup came at full-back. On the right side, with Gonzalo Montiel and Nahuel Molina only recently returning from muscle injuries, Giuliano Simeone was the preferred option. On the opposite flank, with Nicolas Tagliafico ruled out for the opening match, Lisandro Martinez could fill that role.

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Both decisions have been driven by fitness concerns, forcing Scaloni to improvise with players who typically occupy different positions on the field. At Atletico Madrid, Simeone primarily plays as a wide midfielder or winger, while Martinez operates as a center back for Manchester United.

That said, both players possess qualities that allow them to play as full-backs. The movements seen during training were likely part of an evaluation process as Scaloni assesses whether to include either player in the starting lineup.

In Argentina’s pre-World Cup friendlies, Agustin Giay started at right back, although he was not included in the final 26-man roster, while Montiel logged a few minutes against Iceland. On the left side, Tagliafico played the first half against Honduras before suffering a muscle injury that forced him off. Nicolas Gonzalez and Facundo Medina later filled that position.

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Argentina closely monitoring the recovery of several players

With Argentina‘s World Cup opener now just three days away, the team’s biggest concern remains the fitness of several key players. However, there has been encouraging news in recent hours. “Argentina have recovered almost all of their injured players: Julian, Paredes, Cuti Romero, Nico Paz, Nico Gonzalez, Molina and Montiel are all training with the group,” TyC Sports insider Gaston Edul said Saturday through his official X account.

“Dibu is increasing his workload and will start the first match,” the reporter added regarding goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has been dealing with a fractured finger since the UEFA Europa League final with Aston Villa. “Tagliafico is the only player still training separately because of a soleus injury.”