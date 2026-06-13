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‘Italy should look for an Italian’: Mbappe shuts down speculation over Deschamps’ future after France exit

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Kylian Mbappe and Didier Deschamps.
© Michael Owens/Kevin Dietsch/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe and Didier Deschamps.

While France remain focused on their primary goal of competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and reaching a third straight final, discussions about the future have also emerged. Kylian Mbappe weighed in on rumors linking head coach Didier Deschamps to Italy.

I hope he doesn’t go coach another national team. I keep putting pressure on him about that. I’ve seen the reports about Italy, and it would be painful,” Mbappe said with remarkable honesty during a recent interview with M6, in the days leading up to France‘s debut at North America 2026.

“It’s our coach, and he means a lot to us. A lot of national teams will want him because of everything he has achieved,” Mbappe acknowledged in the same interview. Italy should look for an Italian. Didier is French, he’s ours.”

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Since long before the tournament, it has been known that this summer’s FIFA tournament will mark the final chapter of Deschamps‘ tenure with France. He took over as head coach in 2012 and, after 14 years in charge, will not renew the contract that expires following the World Cup.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, celebrates with Kylian Mbappe.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France, celebrates with Kylian Mbappe.

Deschamps looking to extend his record

Didier Deschamps is one of the few individuals to have won the World Cup as both a player and a coach. He was a central midfielder on the France team that lifted the trophy on home soil in 1998, alongside stars such as Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry and Lilian Thuram, before retiring from international soccer in 2000.

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As a coach, Deschamps guided France to the title at Russia 2018 and to the final at Qatar 2022, where they lost to Argentina on penalties. With that second triumph, he joined the exclusive group of three figures who have won World Cup trophies in both roles.

Mario Zagallo was a member of the Brazil squad that won the tournament in 1958 and 1962. He later coached the team to another World Cup title in 1970. Franz Beckenbauer, meanwhile, won the trophy with Germany in 1974 as a player and again in 1990 as a coach.

In addition to already belonging to that exclusive group, Didier Deschamps has an opportunity to reach another milestone if he wins the 2026 World Cup. He would become just the second coach in history to win the tournament twice, following Vittorio Pozzo, who achieved the feat with Italy in 1934 and 1938.

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Deschamps has a history in Italy

Italy are in the midst of a crisis after failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. That makes it understandable that they would pursue one of the most successful international coaches of his generation in Deschamps. But there are other reasons as well.

The French coach also has extensive experience in Italy. He played for Juventus from 1994 to 1999, winning 10 trophies, including the 1995-96 UEFA Champions League. He later managed the club from 2006 to 2007, posting a 69.7% points percentage during his tenure.

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