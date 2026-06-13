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Haiti 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Wilson Isidor of Haiti.
© Getty ImagesWilson Isidor of Haiti.

Haiti returns to the international stage this summer as one of the most compelling stories of the tournament. Currently ranked 83rd globally, the national team has ended a 52-year absence, marking their first appearance at this level since 1974.

Drawn into a challenging group alongside Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland, expectations are grounded in reality for the clear underdogs. However, a resilient defensive structure and an impressive qualification campaign provide genuine hope for earning the nation’s first-ever points on this stage.

This World Cup 2026 team preview breaks down the tactical approach, highlights key personnel, and examines the Haiti 2026 World Cup squad depth that will define their North American journey.

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Team profile

CoachSébastien Migné
CaptainJohny Placide
NicknameLes Grenadiers, Le Rouge et Bleu
FIFA ranking83rd
ConfederationCONCACAF
GroupGroup C
Best World Cup resultGroup stage (1974)
World Cup appearances2
Last World Cup appearance1974

How Haiti play

Sébastien Migné has built a tactical identity rooted in defensive resilience and structural discipline. Operating primarily in a deep defensive block, the team prioritizes staying compact and frustrating opponents. This approach proved highly effective during qualification, where they conceded just six goals across six matches in the final round.

In possession, the squad relies heavily on quick transitions rather than sustained build-up play. Their defensive setup allows them to absorb pressure, but it often leaves them isolated in the attacking third. During the qualifying campaign, the team created opportunities but struggled with final-third efficiency, missing 16 big chances overall.

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Opponents will likely target their transitional vulnerabilities and attempt to break down the low block with sustained wide overloads. This Haiti tactical analysis reveals a team prioritizing defensive solidity over an expansive Haiti formation.

Sébastien Migné: The coach behind Haiti

Sébastien Migné took charge of the national team in June 2024 and successfully guided the program to its second-ever appearance at the global showpiece.

Remarkably, the French manager has led the squad without ever stepping foot in the country due to ongoing domestic conflicts, relying entirely on neutral venues.

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Before taking this role, the Haiti coach built his resume across Africa, managing Congo, Kenya, and Equatorial Guinea. His leadership style emphasizes collective organization and mental toughness, traits that have quickly resonated with his current roster. Under his guidance, the team has lost just four of 15 competitive fixtures.

Migné is widely respected for maximizing the resources available to him. His ability to foster unity and maintain focus amid external challenges will heavily influence how the squad handles the pressure of the tournament.

Key player: Wilson Isidor

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor stands out as the primary attacking focal point among Haiti key players. After committing to the national team in March, the forward immediately made an impact, scoring in his second international appearance against Iceland.

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Isidor enters the summer following a productive debut campaign in the English top flight, where he netted six goals across 34 appearances. He consistently ranks in the top 20% of Premier League strikers for both shots and shots on target per 90 minutes.

His tendency to play on the shoulder of the last defender makes him a constant transitional threat. Beyond his finishing, Isidor provides an exceptional work rate off the ball. If he suffers an injury, the team would lose its most reliable outlet for relieving pressure.

Haiti’s road to the 2026 World Cup

The qualification campaign highlighted a team capable of overcoming adversity. Entering the second round of CONCACAF qualifying, they finished second in their group before dominating the third round. They ultimately secured first place ahead of Honduras, accumulating 11 points from six matches with three wins, two draws, and a single defeat.

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Duckens Nazon drove the attack, scoring 44% of the squad’s goals in the final round. The defining moment of the cycle arrived on November 14, 2025, when they secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Playing every match at neutral venues forged a resilient mentality that should serve them well during the upcoming summer fixtures.

Haiti’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

Navigating Group C presents a monumental challenge. The draw placed the Caribbean side alongside five-time champions Brazil, 2022 semifinalists Morocco, and a competitive Scotland squad. This is widely considered one of the most difficult groups for any lower-ranked nation in the tournament.

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The most demanding matchup arrives against Brazil, where the primary objective will be maintaining a respectable scoreline and defensive discipline. Conversely, the fixture against Scotland represents their most favorable opportunity to secure a historic result, provided they can capitalize on counter-attacking moments.

Earning a spot in the knockout rounds would require a massive upset, making their realistic goal securing at least one point.

Haiti squad for 2026 World Cup

Player (Position)Club
Alexandre Pierre (GK)Sochaux
Josué Duverger (GK)Cosmos Koblenz
Johny Placide (GK)Bastia
Wilguens Paugain (DF)Zulte Waregem
Ricardo Adé (DF)LDU Quito
Hannes Delcroix (DF)Lugano
Martin Expérience (DF)Nancy
Duke Lacroix (DF)Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Jean-Kévin Duverne (DF)Gent
Carlens Arcus (DF)Angers
Keeto Thermoncy (DF)Young Boys
Carl Sainté (MF)El Paso Locomotive
Jean‐Ricner Bellegarde (MF)Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leverton Pierre (MF)Vizela
Danley Jean Jacques (MF)Philadelphia Union
Woodensky Pierre (MF)Violette
Dominique Simon (MF)Tatran Prešov
Derrick Etienne Jr. (FW)Toronto
Duckens Nazon (FW)Esteghlal
Louicius Deedson (FW)Dallas
Ruben Providence (FW)Almere City
Wilson Isidor (FW)Sunderland
Yassin Fortuné (FW)Vizela
Frantzdy Pierrot (FW)Çaykur Rizespor
Josué Casimir (FW)Auxerre
Lenny Joseph (FW)Ferencváros
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Final word on Haiti

Entering the competition as significant outsiders, the squad faces an uphill battle against the elite FIFA World Cup 2026 teams. Their greatest asset remains a unified, battle-tested defensive structure capable of frustrating superior opponents.

However, an undeniable lack of final-third efficiency and overall squad depth poses a severe challenge. Success for this group does not necessarily mean advancing to the knockout stages. Simply securing a draw or a competitive performance against the top international soccer teams 2026 has to offer would represent a monumental triumph for the nation.

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