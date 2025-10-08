Lamine Yamal and Pulisic matched by Argentina rising star in record feats, despite national team snub

There’s no question that two of the most impressive performers in European soccer right now are Christian Pulisic and Lamine Yamal. Each is excelling in his own league — Pulisic in Serie A with AC Milan, and Yamal in La Liga with Barcelona — showcasing immense talent every time they step on the pitch. However, one young Argentine star is holding his own in certain statistical categories.

Matias Soule has been one of the standout players in Serie A over the past few years. At just 21 years old, he was acquired by AS Roma from Juventus in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of around $37 million. Since then, he’s delivered performances that have solidified his place among the top talents in Italian soccer.

In fact, since February, only Christian Pulisic has recorded more goal contributions in Serie A than Soule. The USMNT star has notched 16 combined goals and assists during that stretch for AC Milan, narrowly ahead of the AS Roma player, who has 13.

That trend has continued into the early part of the 2025–26 season. Soule has played eight matches so far across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, registering three goals and two assists — firmly establishing himself as a key figure for Roma despite being just 22 years old.

Soule challenges Yamal in a key stat

Matias Soule’s performances haven’t only made him a key player in Italian soccer — they’ve also placed him among Europe’s elite in a specific area. Since the start of the 2023–24 season, the Argentine winger has scored six goals from outside the box, the second-highest total across Europe’s top five leagues.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal leads that category with seven, across La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Premier League, and Ligue 1. This speaks not only to Soule’s impact on his team but also to a valuable skill set in a sport increasingly defined by tight defensive systems — where surprise and long-range shooting can make all the difference in breaking down opponents.

Soule and the Argentina national team

At 22 years old and with a consistent track record in Serie A, it would seem logical for Matias Soule to have earned a spot in the senior Argentina national team. However, that hasn’t happened yet. He has been involved at the youth level — notably playing in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023 — but has yet to make his official debut with the senior squad.

Soule was called up by Lionel Scaloni during the buildup to the 2022 World Cup but didn’t play a single minute. His absence from Argentina’s lineup largely stems from the stiff competition at his position. He plays in a role similar to Lionel Messi, which naturally limits opportunities. In addition, others in that creative mold — like Franco Mastantuono, Nicolas Paz, and Valentin Carboni — have been given more chances so far.

Because of this, there was even speculation that Soule might be called up by the Italian national team, given his dual nationality and long-standing presence in Serie A. Those rumors gained traction in 2023, particularly while Luciano Spalletti was still Italy’s head coach, though the move never materialized.