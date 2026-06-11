Guillermo Ochoa reflects on making World Cup history alongside Ronaldo and Messi: ‘It’s something difficult to imagine’

Guillermo Ochoa has officially made history at the 2026 World Cup, becoming the first player ever to appear at six different editions of the tournament, a record he is set to share with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi once both make their first appearances. Standing alongside two of the greatest players the sport has ever produced in that exclusive category, the Mexican legend captured the magnitude of the moment, calling it “something difficult to imagine.“

Ochoa first appeared on a Mexican World Cup roster in 2006 and has been part of every squad since, featuring in the 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and now 2026 editions. While Messi and Ronaldo share the same journey and are expected to join him in the record books once their respective opening games are played, it was Ochoa who was first to formally claim the milestone.

Asked what it means to share such a distinction with two of the sport’s all-time greats, Ochoa was measured and gracious: “Well let’s see, they are extraordinary players, it’s not that I’m comparing myself to them, but well, at least in that particular World Cup category, it will be there for history.“

For Ochoa, the significance extends beyond personal pride. “It’s something difficult to imagine at the beginning, and I am very happy because the two of them are extraordinary. What they have done for football is wonderful, and I’m happy to share it with them and that a Mexican is up there,” he concluded.

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Ochoa’s journey across six World Cups

The one distinction between Ochoa and his record-sharing counterparts is that, while he was part of Mexico’s squads in 2006 and 2010, he did not see a single minute of action in either tournament. In Germany in 2006, where Mexico were eliminated by Argentina in the Round of 16, Ochoa served as the backup to Oswaldo Sanchez, who started all three group stage matches. A similar role awaited him in South Africa 2010, with Oscar Perez occupying the starting position as Mexico again fell to Argentina in the Round of 16.

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He made his mark on the game at Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, becoming one of the tournament’s most iconic goalkeepers in that stretch. With his return to action in 2026 still awaited, Ochoa’s tally stands at 11 World Cup appearances, 12 goals conceded and four clean sheets.

Ochoa back on the substitutes’ bench

Despite widespread expectations that Ochoa would start Mexico’s opening match against South Africa, head coach Javier Aguirre ultimately chose Raul Rangel as his starting goalkeeper. While Ochoa now holds the record for six World Cup appearances as a squad member, being kept out of the action once again gives the milestone a bittersweet edge.

For the first time since South Africa 2010, Ochoa finds himself back in the role of backup at a World Cup. But his spirit appears intact. “It’s part of life. We grow older and it’s natural in football and anywhere else. I take it in stride. These are different stages. In the other World Cups I was at a different moment, playing at a different moment, at a different age. Also, in my first World Cup I was very young. These are different stages,” he said in the mixed zone.

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