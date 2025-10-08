Trending topics:
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reaches 395 career-assist: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Despite being 38, Lionel Messi is enjoying his best MLS season since joining Inter Miami in 2023. The Argentine star has scored 24 goals and provided 14 assists, underscoring his status as one of the league’s top talents. While he has faced a three-game scoring drought, his creative brilliance remains intact, exemplified by reaching 395 career assists. This feat has reignited the perennial comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi consistently ranks among the top scorers, but his true genius shines in creating scoring opportunities. Originally a right winger at Barcelona, Messi’s adaptable playing style allowed him to roam the field freely. This resulted in an astounding 303 assists and 672 goals with the Culers. Remarkably, the Argentine legend has now amassed 395 career assists, clearly outpacing his rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has stayed at the top, competing with Lionel Messi for over 15 years, the Portuguese star is not necessarily renowned for his assists. He has accumulated 258 assists throughout his career, trailing Lionel Messi by 137. While the Portuguese is undeniably one of the greatest goal scorers in history, this statistic highlights the distinct edge the Argentine holds in overall playmaking ability, setting them apart.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo chase the historic 1,000-goal milestone

While Lionel Messi stands out as a leading assist provider, Cristiano Ronaldo defines excellence in a different domain. The Portuguese powerhouse has amassed an extraordinary 946 career goals, positioning himself a mere 54 goals away from reaching the illustrious 1,000-goal milestone. Achieving this would make him the first player in history to do so officially, unlike Pele, whose numbers remain in question due to a lack of formal recognition.

Lionel Messi continues to be a benchmark in goal-scoring, even as he trails Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine has netted 884 goals, just 116 shy of the illustrious 1,000-goal mark, slightly trailing his Portuguese counterpart. Reaching this milestone is challenging, yet remains within the realm of possibility. Both veterans persist in their pursuit of record-breaking achievements, aiming to etch their names further into history before retirement.

Have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo openly talked about a potential retirement?

Unlike the Inter Miami star, Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly secured his professional future, dismissing any talk of short-term retirement. He even renewed his deal with Al Nassr until 2027, hinting at a potential appearance with Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has not confirmed a contract renewal or ruled out retirement, leaving questions swirling about his next steps.

