Brazil draw 1-1 with Morocco in their 2026 World Cup debut

It was a major attraction in the 2026 World Cup fixture list seeing Brazil and Morocco kick off Group C. The match did not disappoint, ending in a 1-1 draw in an entertaining afternoon.
In the first half, Morocco were clearly the better side, putting in a strong performance, pressing Brazil high and showing excellent control of possession. A through ball to Ismael Saibari put them ahead. However, Brazil responded with a great goal from Vinícius Júnior, who cut inside and finished clinically.
The second half had much less action, with both teams lowering the tempo. Morocco kept control of the ball, while Brazil stayed ready to counterattack. Albeit the tension remained, there were few clear chances, and the match stayed level until the end.
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Second half underway
The second half is underway.
Brazil make two halftime substitutions
Fabinho replaces Casemiro, while Danilo comes on for Roger Ibáñez.
Full time
90+10' The match comes to an end with a 1-1 draw.
Big save by Alisson
90+8' Neil El Aynaoui unleashes a powerful shot for Morocco, and Alisson Becker produces a superb save to keep it out. He is also quick to react on the rebound, dealing with the second effort brilliantly to maintain the score.
Big chance for Brazil
90+3' Danilo receives the ball inside the box from Luiz Henrique and shoots a low shot across goal, but Bono reacts well and holds onto the ball.
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Added time
90' 10 minutes of added time are indicated.
Morocco substitution
88' Ismael Saibari comes off and Soufiane Rahimi comes on for Morocco.
Halftime in Group C
45+4' The referee blows for halftime with Brazil and Morocco level at 1-1.
Paquetá denied by Bounou
45+1' Douglas Santos delivers a cross from the left, and Lucas Paquetá connects with an acrobatic scissor kick that bounces toward the far corner, but Yassine Bounou makes an excellent save and pushes it behind for a corner.
Four minutes added
45' The fourth official indicates four minutes of added time at the end of the first half.
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Ibáñez booked for tactical foul
42' Roger Ibáñez brings down Neil El Aynaoui to stop a counterattack and receives a yellow card.
Dangerous back pass
82' Issa Diop plays a risky pass backwards that almost gets intercepted by Raphinha, but Bono reacts quickly to clear the danger.
Brazil make a substitution
80' Bruno Guimarães comes off and Danilo comes on.
Morocco make two more substitutions
79' Anass Salah-Eddine replaces Noussair Mazraoui, while Ayoube Amaimouni comes on for Bilal El Khannouss.
Raphinha denied from close range
78' A good long pass finds Vinícius Júnior, who sends a low left-footed cross into the box. Raphinha meets it with a left-footed shot, but the effort goes straight into the hands of Yassine Bounou.
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Casemiro shown a yellow card
37' Casemiro is booked for a foul on Neil El Aynaoui.
Vinícius reaches milestone with Brazil
36' Vinícius Júnior scores his 10th goal in his 50th appearance for Brazil.
Morocco regain control of possession
74' Morocco have taken control of the ball again and are enjoying a longer spell of possession.
GOAAAAAAAAL! Vinícius Júnior levels for Brazil
32' A combination between Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior leaves the forward alone on the left side of the box. He cuts inside onto his right foot and curls a brilliant shot into the top corner.
Match resumes after hydration break
70' Play resumes following the hydration break.
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Hakimi misses from distance
30' A poor clearance from Brazil drops to Achraf Hakimi near the top of the penalty area, but he is off balance and sends his shot well over the goal.
Hydration break
67' The referee stops play for a hydration break.
Bruno Guimarães sends a dangerous ball across goal
66' Bruno Guimarães drives a low cross from the right that travels across the face of goal, but no Brazilian player can get a touch.
Hakimi goes close again for Morocco
27' Achraf Hakimi carries the ball from midfield, drives forward into space, and fires a low shot across goal that goes just wide.
Morocco make two substitutions
65' Chemsdine Talbi replaces Brahim Díaz, while Samir El Mourabet comes on for Azzedine Ounahi.
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Match resumes after hydration break
25' Play resumes following the hydration break.
Fabinho leaves the field temporarily
63' Fabinho temporarily leaves the field after suffering a cut that leaves blood in his mouth.
Hydration break
22' The referee pauses play for a hydration break.
Brazil make two more substitutions
61' Matheus Cunha replaces Lucas Paquetá, while Luiz Henrique comes on for Igor Thiago.
Match loses some of its rhythm
60' The game has lost some of the intensity and quality it had earlier, with both teams becoming more imprecise in possession.
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GOAAAAAAAAL! Ismael Saibari scores for Morocco
20' A through ball finds Ismael Saibari, who lifts a composed finish over Alisson Becker after the goalkeeper fails to come out effectively.
Hakimi denies Vinícius chance
18' Raphinha plays a good through ball for Vinícius Júnior, but Achraf Hakimi tracks back well and closes the play down.
Brazil edge possession battle
57' Brazil hold 55% possession compared to Morocco as the match remains tied at 1-1.
Brazil grow into the match
16' Brazil win the ball back more consistently and begin to even out the game after Morocco's strong start.
Raphinha creates danger from the right
52' Raphinha gets to the byline on the right and sends a low cross into the box, but the Moroccan defense clears it well.
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Vinícius creates Brazil's first chance
13' Vinícius Júnior makes a good run down the left and delivers a perfect cross for Igor Thiago, who is unable to direct his header properly.
Balanced start to the second half
50' The opening minutes of the second half have been more balanced than the first, with both teams enjoying spells of possession.
Brazil vulnerable on the right
8' Brazil's right side looks very vulnerable as Morocco launch another dangerous counterattack that reaches the edge of the box, but the final decision is not well executed.
Hakimi goes close for Morocco
7' A through ball finds Achraf Hakimi on the right, and he fires a low shot across goal, but it rolls just wide of the far post.
Morocco threaten through El Aynaoui
6' Noussair Mazraoui makes a great run down the left and cuts the ball back to Neil El Aynaoui. The midfielder's shot is headed toward goal, but Brazil's defense clears it off with a last-ditch intervention.
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Morocco keep pressure on Brazil
4' Brazil clear the danger well, but Morocco retain possession after the clearance and continue their attack.
Morocco earn early free kick
3' Morocco keep possession and win a free kick along the left flank.
Kickoff
The match Brazil vs Morocco begins.
The referees
The referees for this match are Slavko Vinčić (Main Referee - Slovenia), Tomaž Klančnik (Assistant Referee 1 - Slovenia), Andraž Kovačič (Assistant Referee 2 - Slovenia), Sandro Schärer (Fourth Official - Switzerland), Stéphane De Almeida (Reserve Assistant Referee - Switzerland), Bastian Dankert (Video Assistant Referee - Germany), and Willy Delajod (Assistant VAR - France).
Their group
Brazil and Morocco are in Group C, where they will compete against Haiti and Scotland. Brazil face Haiti (June 19) and Scotland (June 24), while Morocco play Scotland first (June 19) before Haiti (June 24).
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Morocco's list
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Brazil's list
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The antecedent
While Brazil and Morocco have played each other three times in their history, only once was it at a World Cup. Brazil won that match 3-0 on June 15, 1998, with Ronaldo scoring his first ever goal in the competition, alongside Rivaldo and Bebeto.