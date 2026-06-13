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Brazil draw 1-1 with Morocco in their 2026 World Cup debut

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Vinicius scored in the first half
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesVinicius scored in the first half

It was a major attraction in the 2026 World Cup fixture list seeing Brazil and Morocco kick off Group C. The match did not disappoint, ending in a 1-1 draw in an entertaining afternoon.

In the first half, Morocco were clearly the better side, putting in a strong performance, pressing Brazil high and showing excellent control of possession. A through ball to Ismael Saibari put them ahead. However, Brazil responded with a great goal from Vinícius Júnior, who cut inside and finished clinically.

The second half had much less action, with both teams lowering the tempo. Morocco kept control of the ball, while Brazil stayed ready to counterattack. Albeit the tension remained, there were few clear chances, and the match stayed level until the end.

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Second half underway

The second half is underway.

Brazil make two halftime substitutions

Fabinho replaces Casemiro, while Danilo comes on for Roger Ibáñez.

Full time

90+10' The match comes to an end with a 1-1 draw.

Big save by Alisson

90+8' Neil El Aynaoui unleashes a powerful shot for Morocco, and Alisson Becker produces a superb save to keep it out. He is also quick to react on the rebound, dealing with the second effort brilliantly to maintain the score.

Big chance for Brazil

90+3' Danilo receives the ball inside the box from Luiz Henrique and shoots a low shot across goal, but Bono reacts well and holds onto the ball.

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Added time

90' 10 minutes of added time are indicated.

Morocco substitution

88' Ismael Saibari comes off and Soufiane Rahimi comes on for Morocco.

Halftime in Group C

45+4' The referee blows for halftime with Brazil and Morocco level at 1-1.

Paquetá denied by Bounou

45+1' Douglas Santos delivers a cross from the left, and Lucas Paquetá connects with an acrobatic scissor kick that bounces toward the far corner, but Yassine Bounou makes an excellent save and pushes it behind for a corner.

Four minutes added

45' The fourth official indicates four minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

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Ibáñez booked for tactical foul

42' Roger Ibáñez brings down Neil El Aynaoui to stop a counterattack and receives a yellow card.

Dangerous back pass

82' Issa Diop plays a risky pass backwards that almost gets intercepted by Raphinha, but Bono reacts quickly to clear the danger.

Brazil make a substitution

80' Bruno Guimarães comes off and Danilo comes on.

Morocco make two more substitutions

79' Anass Salah-Eddine replaces Noussair Mazraoui, while Ayoube Amaimouni comes on for Bilal El Khannouss.

Raphinha denied from close range

78' A good long pass finds Vinícius Júnior, who sends a low left-footed cross into the box. Raphinha meets it with a left-footed shot, but the effort goes straight into the hands of Yassine Bounou.

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Casemiro shown a yellow card

37' Casemiro is booked for a foul on Neil El Aynaoui.

Vinícius reaches milestone with Brazil

36' Vinícius Júnior scores his 10th goal in his 50th appearance for Brazil.

Morocco regain control of possession

74' Morocco have taken control of the ball again and are enjoying a longer spell of possession.

GOAAAAAAAAL! Vinícius Júnior levels for Brazil

32' A combination between Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior leaves the forward alone on the left side of the box. He cuts inside onto his right foot and curls a brilliant shot into the top corner.

Match resumes after hydration break

70' Play resumes following the hydration break.

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Hakimi misses from distance

30' A poor clearance from Brazil drops to Achraf Hakimi near the top of the penalty area, but he is off balance and sends his shot well over the goal.

Hydration break

67' The referee stops play for a hydration break.

Bruno Guimarães sends a dangerous ball across goal

66' Bruno Guimarães drives a low cross from the right that travels across the face of goal, but no Brazilian player can get a touch.

Hakimi goes close again for Morocco

27' Achraf Hakimi carries the ball from midfield, drives forward into space, and fires a low shot across goal that goes just wide.

Morocco make two substitutions

65' Chemsdine Talbi replaces Brahim Díaz, while Samir El Mourabet comes on for Azzedine Ounahi.

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Match resumes after hydration break

25' Play resumes following the hydration break.

Fabinho leaves the field temporarily

63' Fabinho temporarily leaves the field after suffering a cut that leaves blood in his mouth.

Hydration break

22' The referee pauses play for a hydration break.

Brazil make two more substitutions

61' Matheus Cunha replaces Lucas Paquetá, while Luiz Henrique comes on for Igor Thiago.

Match loses some of its rhythm

60' The game has lost some of the intensity and quality it had earlier, with both teams becoming more imprecise in possession.

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GOAAAAAAAAL! Ismael Saibari scores for Morocco

20' A through ball finds Ismael Saibari, who lifts a composed finish over Alisson Becker after the goalkeeper fails to come out effectively.

Hakimi denies Vinícius chance

18' Raphinha plays a good through ball for Vinícius Júnior, but Achraf Hakimi tracks back well and closes the play down.

Brazil edge possession battle

57' Brazil hold 55% possession compared to Morocco as the match remains tied at 1-1.

Brazil grow into the match

16' Brazil win the ball back more consistently and begin to even out the game after Morocco's strong start.

Raphinha creates danger from the right

52' Raphinha gets to the byline on the right and sends a low cross into the box, but the Moroccan defense clears it well.

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Vinícius creates Brazil's first chance

13' Vinícius Júnior makes a good run down the left and delivers a perfect cross for Igor Thiago, who is unable to direct his header properly.

Balanced start to the second half

50' The opening minutes of the second half have been more balanced than the first, with both teams enjoying spells of possession.

Brazil vulnerable on the right

8' Brazil's right side looks very vulnerable as Morocco launch another dangerous counterattack that reaches the edge of the box, but the final decision is not well executed.

Hakimi goes close for Morocco

7' A through ball finds Achraf Hakimi on the right, and he fires a low shot across goal, but it rolls just wide of the far post.

Morocco threaten through El Aynaoui

6' Noussair Mazraoui makes a great run down the left and cuts the ball back to Neil El Aynaoui. The midfielder's shot is headed toward goal, but Brazil's defense clears it off with a last-ditch intervention.

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Morocco keep pressure on Brazil

4' Brazil clear the danger well, but Morocco retain possession after the clearance and continue their attack.

Morocco earn early free kick

3' Morocco keep possession and win a free kick along the left flank.

Kickoff

The match Brazil vs Morocco begins.

The referees

The referees for this match are Slavko Vinčić (Main Referee - Slovenia), Tomaž Klančnik (Assistant Referee 1 - Slovenia), Andraž Kovačič (Assistant Referee 2 - Slovenia), Sandro Schärer (Fourth Official - Switzerland), Stéphane De Almeida (Reserve Assistant Referee - Switzerland), Bastian Dankert (Video Assistant Referee - Germany), and Willy Delajod (Assistant VAR - France).

Their group

Brazil and Morocco are in Group C, where they will compete against Haiti and Scotland. Brazil face Haiti (June 19) and Scotland (June 24), while Morocco play Scotland first (June 19) before Haiti (June 24).

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Morocco's list

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Brazil's list

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The antecedent

While Brazil and Morocco have played each other three times in their history, only once was it at a World Cup. Brazil won that match 3-0 on June 15, 1998, with Ronaldo scoring his first ever goal in the competition, alongside Rivaldo and Bebeto.

Confirmed lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Ibanez, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Santos; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Thiago.

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Where to watch

You can watch this match in the United States on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV.

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The stadium

The venue for this match is MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. It has a capacity of 82,500.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match Brazil vs Morocco.

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