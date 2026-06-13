Brazil draw 1-1 with Morocco in their 2026 World Cup debut

It was a major attraction in the 2026 World Cup fixture list seeing Brazil and Morocco kick off Group C. The match did not disappoint, ending in a 1-1 draw in an entertaining afternoon.

In the first half, Morocco were clearly the better side, putting in a strong performance, pressing Brazil high and showing excellent control of possession. A through ball to Ismael Saibari put them ahead. However, Brazil responded with a great goal from Vinícius Júnior, who cut inside and finished clinically.

The second half had much less action, with both teams lowering the tempo. Morocco kept control of the ball, while Brazil stayed ready to counterattack. Albeit the tension remained, there were few clear chances, and the match stayed level until the end.