Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Rodrygo Goes finally breaks silence on his potential departure from Real Madrid

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
© Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty ImagesRodrygo Goes of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2019, Rodrygo Goes has become one of the team’s standout players. By the age of 24, he has already won two UEFA Champions League titles, playing a vital role in both victories. However, Kylian Mbappe’s arrival has seen him shift to the sidelines, which has fueled rumors of a potential move away. In response, Rodrygo quickly broke his silence to clarify his position on the matter.

Every summer it’s the same thing. (The press) says I’m leaving, that I have offers… I’m sure I have offers because there always are, I’m not going to lie about that. But I’ve always made it clear that I want to continue succeeding here (Real Madrid) even more than I already have, more than just winning two Champions Leagues, which is a lot at my age, but I want to win more. I’ve always said: As long as Madrid wants me, I’ll be here,Rodrygo Goes said, via Diario AS.

Since the 2025-26 season began, Rodrygo Goes has found himself with limited opportunities at Real Madrid, starting just twice while Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz have taken key roles. In eight games, he has contributed only two assists and hasn’t found the back of the net, casting doubt on his future with the team. Despite his desire to stay, his position on the roster remains uncertain.

Rodrygo Goes must overcome major competition for a place at Real Madrid

Unlike previous seasons, Xabi Alonso has assigned Rodrygo Goes a new role in the offense. Though his playing time has been limited, the 24-year-old star now has the opportunity to shine in his favored position, on the left wing. This change places him in direct competition with Vinicius Jr., which makes securing playing time challenging.

Real Madrid&#039;s Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes celebrate after Real Madrid’s goal vs. Manchester City in a 2023 Champions League match.

Although Rodrygo has excelled as one of Real Madrid’s top right wingers, his natural affinity lies on the left—a position that once captivated elite clubs. Yet, Vinicius, a global standout, cemented his status as a premier left winger and a key leader during the team’s UEFA Champions League victory. For that reason, Goes faces a huge task: Earning himself a left winger spot in Xabi Alonso’s roster as Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz already fill the right winger spot.

Advertisement
Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

see also

Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

Previous the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, head coach Xabi Alonso emphasized Rodrygo Goes’ pivotal role in his strategy. Despite limited playing time so far, the Brazilian star could become increasingly prominent as the season unfolds. The 24-year-old star faces immense pressure to capitalize on every moment on the pitch.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

Real Madrid is preparing for what could be one of its most decisive summers in recent memory.

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

Alarm bells ring after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury and Dani Carvajal’s possible ban: Real Madrid star ends UEFA Champions League night with ice on knee

As the players made their way off the pitch, one of Madrid’s key attackers was seen sitting with ice strapped around his knee — a detail that immediately sparked concerns ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.

Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Why Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were left out of Ancelotti’s Brazil squad?

Carlo Ancelotti revealed the squad list for the upcoming Brazil games, and doubts raised when he decided to leave Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo out.

How many trophies has Jordi Alba won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

How many trophies has Jordi Alba won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

Jordi Alba, a name synonymous with speed, precision, and success, has officially announced his retirement from professional soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo