Rodrygo Goes finally breaks silence on his potential departure from Real Madrid

Since joining Real Madrid in 2019, Rodrygo Goes has become one of the team’s standout players. By the age of 24, he has already won two UEFA Champions League titles, playing a vital role in both victories. However, Kylian Mbappe’s arrival has seen him shift to the sidelines, which has fueled rumors of a potential move away. In response, Rodrygo quickly broke his silence to clarify his position on the matter.

“Every summer it’s the same thing. (The press) says I’m leaving, that I have offers… I’m sure I have offers because there always are, I’m not going to lie about that. But I’ve always made it clear that I want to continue succeeding here (Real Madrid) even more than I already have, more than just winning two Champions Leagues, which is a lot at my age, but I want to win more. I’ve always said: As long as Madrid wants me, I’ll be here,” Rodrygo Goes said, via Diario AS.

Since the 2025-26 season began, Rodrygo Goes has found himself with limited opportunities at Real Madrid, starting just twice while Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz have taken key roles. In eight games, he has contributed only two assists and hasn’t found the back of the net, casting doubt on his future with the team. Despite his desire to stay, his position on the roster remains uncertain.

Rodrygo Goes must overcome major competition for a place at Real Madrid

Unlike previous seasons, Xabi Alonso has assigned Rodrygo Goes a new role in the offense. Though his playing time has been limited, the 24-year-old star now has the opportunity to shine in his favored position, on the left wing. This change places him in direct competition with Vinicius Jr., which makes securing playing time challenging.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes celebrate after Real Madrid’s goal vs. Manchester City in a 2023 Champions League match.

Although Rodrygo has excelled as one of Real Madrid’s top right wingers, his natural affinity lies on the left—a position that once captivated elite clubs. Yet, Vinicius, a global standout, cemented his status as a premier left winger and a key leader during the team’s UEFA Champions League victory. For that reason, Goes faces a huge task: Earning himself a left winger spot in Xabi Alonso’s roster as Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz already fill the right winger spot.

Previous the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, head coach Xabi Alonso emphasized Rodrygo Goes’ pivotal role in his strategy. Despite limited playing time so far, the Brazilian star could become increasingly prominent as the season unfolds. The 24-year-old star faces immense pressure to capitalize on every moment on the pitch.