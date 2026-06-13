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Video: Ismael Saibari and Vinicius score brilliant goals for Morocco and Brazil in World Cup debut

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Vinicius and Saibari scored.
© Dan Mullan//Getty ImagesVinicius and Saibari scored.

In the opening match of Group C at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Brazil are facing Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ismael Saibari opened the scoring, while Vinicius Junior found the equalizer.

In the opening stages, Morocco surprised Brazil by controlling possession and dictating play, allowing them to create several scoring opportunities and put their opponents under pressure.

The African side’s biggest strengths were their speed in pressing and closing down space to quickly recover possession, as well as their patience and intensity on the ball. Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui and Azzedine Ounahi were instrumental in executing that game plan.

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In that context, in the 21st minute, Brahim Diaz delivered an excellent pass to Ismael Saibari, who found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Alisson and calmly lifted a delicate finish over the Liverpool player.

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Vinicius makes the difference

Brazil appeared stunned by Morocco’s goal and struggled to respond after conceding. However, when they needed it most, their biggest star stepped up to rescue them and bring the match back level.

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Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Updates: Second half underway with the score tied (1-1) in the 2026 World Cup Group C game

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Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Updates: Second half underway with the score tied (1-1) in the 2026 World Cup Group C game

In the 32nd minute, a pass from Bruno Guimaraes found Vinicius Junior in space on the left wing. The Real Madrid winger controlled the ball, cut inside and, after beating a defender, unleashed a brilliant right-footed strike that left goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with no chance.

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How many goals has Vinicius scored at the World Cup?

Saturday’s goal against Morocco was, of course, Vinicius Junior’s first goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, he was also part of Brazil’s squad at Qatar 2022. There, the Real Madrid winger scored one goal, finding the net in a 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Round of 16.

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In total, Vinicius has made 50 appearances for the Brazil senior national team since his debut in 2019, across friendlies, World Cup matches, South American qualifiers and Copa America tournaments. Saturday’s strike was his 10th international goal, and he has also recorded nine assists.

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