How to watch Australia vs Turkiye in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Australia vs Turkiye on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Australia vs Turkiye WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 12:00am ET / 9:00pm PT • Sunday, June 14, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Australia enters their opening match of the North American tournament as the definitive underdog, but they carry the experience of a competitive showing in 2022. The Socceroos advanced from their group in Qatar, demonstrating a resilience that could prove vital in what is considered a wide-open Group D. A positive result here is crucial for building momentum before facing their other group opponents.

Turkiye, meanwhile, arrives with the label of a potential dark horse after an impressive qualifying campaign. For Vincenzo Montella’s side, the pressure is on to secure a victory and make a statement in their first game. With a squad brimming with technical talent, anything less than three points against the group’s perceived weakest team would be a significant setback to their ambitions of topping the group.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The paths these two nations took to the finals highlight their contrasting situations. Australia navigated a lengthy 16-match Asian qualifying run, suffering just one defeat. However, they were favored in most of those games, and their recent friendlies against stronger opposition have exposed some vulnerabilities. Turkiye, on the other hand, won six of their eight European qualifiers, with their only loss coming against powerhouse Spain, suggesting they are more prepared for this level of competition.

The tactical battle is set to be a classic clash of styles. Turkiye is expected to dominate possession with their fluid, creative midfield, looking to break down a compact Australian defense. Expect Vincenzo Montella’s side to utilize shots from distance if direct attacks fail. Australia will likely adopt a deep-sitting 5-4-1 formation, aiming to stay organized, absorb pressure, and hit on the counter-attack, primarily through wide areas and crosses into the box.

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Motivation for both squads is crystal clear. For Turkiye, this match is a must-win to establish control in Group D and live up to their potential. A convincing victory sets the tone for their entire tournament run. For Australia, securing even a single point would be a massive success. Their strategy will likely be to frustrate Turkiye and keep the game close, hoping to capitalize on a set-piece or a quick transition to steal a result.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the first-ever official competitive match between Australia and Turkiye. Their only previous encounters were a pair of international friendlies back in 2004, both of which were won by Turkiye. The two games, played just three days apart, ended in 3-1 and 1-0 victories for the Turkish side.

While direct history is limited, their records against opponents from the respective confederations offer more insight. Turkiye boasts a perfect record against Asian (AFC) nations at the global tournament, winning all four of their previous matchups. Their most famous victory was a 3-2 win over co-hosts South Korea in the 2002 third-place playoff.

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Conversely, Australia has historically struggled against European (UEFA) opponents, with a record of just two wins, two draws, and eight losses in 12 tournament games. However, one of those victories came in their most recent attempt, a 1-0 win over Denmark in 2022 that secured their spot in the knockout stage, offering a glimmer of hope that they can compete.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams approach this crucial opening match with nearly full-strength squads, though a couple of key players for Turkiye are being monitored ahead of kickoff.

Australia comes into the match with a clean bill of health, giving head coach Tony Popovic a full roster to choose from. This allows for tactical consistency and the selection of his strongest possible starting eleven as they look to implement a disciplined defensive game plan.

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Turkiye has a couple of slight concerns. Captain Hakan Calhanoglu has been managed through a recent calf issue, and left-back Ferdi Kadioglu missed a recent friendly. However, both are expected to be available for the opener, ensuring that the core of their creative and attacking unit remains intact.

Australia Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Ryan; Souttar, Burgess, Circati; Italiano, Irvine, Metcalfe, Bos; Hrustic, Volpato; Toure.

This formation provides defensive solidity while tasking the wing-backs with generating width on the counter. The key to Australia‘s attack will be whether creative midfielders Hrustic and Volpato can find pockets of space between Turkiye‘s lines to support the lone striker, Toure.

Turkiye Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Cakir; Celik, Bardakci, Demiral, Kadioglu; Kokcu, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz, Guler, Yildiz; Akturkoglu.

A classic 4-2-3-1 setup designed to maximize Turkiye‘s technical talent. All eyes will be on Real Madrid‘s Arda Guler in the attacking midfield role, who is tasked with unlocking the Australian defense, supported by the vision and experience of Hakan Calhanoglu operating from a deeper position.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Australia vs Turkiye live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android devices, and web browsers.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a wide array of other soccer competitions. This includes other games from the 2026 tournament, as well as top European leagues and international contests.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99. This single subscription ensures you won’t miss a moment of the action from North America and beyond, providing a comprehensive package for soccer fans.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Soccer Games on US TV and Streaming.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.