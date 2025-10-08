Real Madrid reportedly secure $80 million Serie A superstar for next La Liga season

While the 2025–26 campaign is still in its early stages, some clubs are already planning their next moves. Among them is Real Madrid, who are reportedly preparing to begin a squad overhaul — and have identified a young Serie A star as part of that plan.

“Nico Paz’s situation is clear: the club has told him they’re counting on him for next season,” Spanish outlet AS recently reported on Real Madrid’s outlook for the 2026–27 campaign. That would mark the return of the Argentine midfielder to the club where he made his professional debut in 2023.

Paz, born in Spain but representing Argentina through his father’s nationality, came up through the Real Madrid academy from the age of 12. His undeniable talent earned him a place in the senior squad during the 2023–24 season, when he made eight appearances and scored one goal during the club’s UEFA Champions League-winning run.

However, due to heavy competition in the attacking line — with stars like Vinicius, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Arda Guler — Paz left the club for Como 1907 just over a year ago. That transfer was worth nearly $7 million and included clauses giving Real Madrid priority in negotiations should they want to bring him back.

How much is Nico Paz worth?

Paz’s breakout performances in recent months have reignited interest from the Spanish side in bringing him back, with a return expected in 2026. “It’s a verbal promise — nothing written. But Nico already knows he’s part of the plans,” AS reported.

That alleged communication from Real Madrid may have played a key role in the midfielder’s surprising decision ahead of this season. “This is precisely what led him to reject a massive offer from Tottenham this past summer: €70 million,” the Spanish newspaper added.

Indeed, Spurs were interested in signing Paz before the season began, hoping to add a creative playmaker to replace the injured James Maddison. But despite the massive offer — more than $80 million — Nico turned it down, opting to remain in Serie A.

Since then, Paz’s performances with Como have only gotten better. In the early stretch of the 2025–26 season, he has recorded three goals and three assists in seven matches across Serie A and the Coppa Italia. That places him, alongside AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, among the most impactful players in Italian soccer right now.

Another Real Madrid target emerges

In their search for young talent to refresh the squad, Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on another rising star besides Nicolas Paz. Chema Andres, another player developed by the Spanish club, is reportedly the top candidate to bolster the midfield next year.

Andres is a defensive midfielder who made three appearances for Los Blancos in the 2024–25 season before being transferred to Stuttgart. His performances across his first eight matches with the German side have caught Real Madrid’s attention, and according to AS, they may be willing to pay around €10 million to bring him back next summer.