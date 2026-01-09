Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr teammate reportedly closing in on Serie A move after Premier League interest

Al Nassr strengthened their squad at the start of the season by signing several high-profile players, significantly raising the overall quality of the team. That influx of talent has also caused some of Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates to lose their place in the starting XI and look for an exit in search of more playing time. One of those players could now be on his way to Serie A after drawing interest from the Premier League.

“Genoa are on the verge of signing Bento as new goalkeeper after new direct talks with Al Nassr,” reported journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter. “Final details to be sorted after tonight match,” the reporter explained, referring to the 2-1 loss against Al Qadisiyah.

Bento had been the subject of speculation about a possible move to the Premier League just days ago, but that option now appears less likely given the progress made by the Italian side. “Genoa have definitely overtaken West Ham in the race for Bento,” Romano added.

The Brazilian goalkeeper joined Al Nassr in the summer of 2024 from Athletico Paranaense and played a major role during his first year in Saudi Arabia, making 49 appearances across all competitions. However, under head coach Jorge Jesus, he has lost his place in the starting lineup.

Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento.

Genoa may present a more appealing challenge than West Ham

Initial reports suggested negotiations between Al Nassr and West Ham United aimed at completing Bento’s transfer. While a move from the Saudi Pro League to the Premier League is extremely appealing, the current situation at the English club does not appear ideal.

The Hammers are currently in the relegation zone in the Premier League, sitting in 18th place in the standings (ahead of only Wolverhampton and Burnley) and seven points behind Nottingham Forest, their closest rivals in the fight to remain in England’s top flight.

Genoa, while not one of Italy’s strongest teams, at least offer a slightly more encouraging outlook. They are also struggling this season in Serie A, but for now they are avoiding the relegation zone by a three-point margin.

Will Al Nassr let Bento leave now?

While it is true that Bento has seen his role diminish since Jorge Jesus took over as head coach, that does not necessarily mean Al Nassr are willing to part ways with him midway through the 2025-26 season.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi has been the coach’s preferred choice in most of the key matches this campaign, particularly in the Saudi Pro League. However, his costly error in Thursday’s loss to Al Qadisiyah highlighted ongoing issues in his performances and could prompt Jorge Jesus to reconsider his decision.