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Portugal boss Martinez explains Cristiano Ronaldo and Nuno Mendes workload management ahead of World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Nuno Mendes (R) of Portugal.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) and Nuno Mendes (R) of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Nuno Mendes, two of Portugal‘s most pivotal players, had their minutes carefully managed in the final friendly against Nigeria. After the match, head coach Roberto Martinez explained the workload plans in place for both players as the Selecao make their final preparations heading into the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal defeated Nigeria 2-1 in their last pre-tournament friendly, with Ronaldo substituted off in the 65th minute in favor of Goncalo Ramos. The more concerning moment, however, involved Nuno Mendes, who entered at halftime before being replaced in the 80th minute, immediately raising alarm bells about a potential injury.

At his post-match press conference, Martinez moved quickly to clarify the situation: “The plan we had for Cristiano, based on the information we have, was for him to play 45 or 60 minutes. Nuno Mendes also had an individual plan for 30 minutes, Gonxalo Ramos as well, and Vitinha and Joao Neves for 45.

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Beyond the individual load management, Martinez highlighted the broader objective behind the approach. “The important thing is to work on the individual aspect, but to have a team that manages to finish the match stronger than it started. And that shows a job well done, focus, and clarity in executing the concepts. We are much better prepared.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (R) tries to escape Alex Iwobi of Nigeria (L).

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (R) tries to escape Alex Iwobi of Nigeria (L).

With goalkeeper Diogo Costa the only player to complete the full 90 minutes, Martinez rotated every outfield player against Nigeria. Ronaldo logged the most minutes among the outfield starters, while Mendes was given a tightly controlled stint given the physical toll of the UEFA Champions League final, with Vitinha and João Neves afforded just slightly more time on the pitch.

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Martinez also took a moment to reflect on what the occasion meant beyond the tactical preparation. ‘It was fantastic to be with our fans; this last match had a special energy. I think we are prepared in every aspect to carry the pride and the dreams of our Portuguese people,” he added.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against DR Congo?

There is every expectation that Ronaldo will be in the starting lineup for Portugal‘s World Cup opener against DR Congo. The forward is in good physical condition, and his substitution against Nigeria was purely a matter of planned workload management rather than any fitness concern.

After the game, Martinez acknowledged that he has not yet locked in his starting eleven for the June 17 clash against DR Congo, noting that “the eleven is a consequence of the work up until the last day.” At the same time, he made clear that confidence within the squad is high. “After the friendlies, we are better prepared to face DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia,” the coach said.

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