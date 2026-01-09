Cristiano Ronaldo hits rare low point: Al-Nassr star breaks unwanted 11-year personal record in latest Saudi Pro League loss

The early weeks of a new year rarely define a legend’s legacy. And yet, for Cristiano Ronaldo, even the smallest deviations from the norm become moments of historical significance. In Saudi Arabia, amid mounting pressure on Al-Nassr and growing tension in the title race, a single defeat has quietly rewritten part of Ronaldo’s personal timeline—one that had stood untouched for more than a decade.

At first glance, it looked like another frustrating night: a goal scored, points dropped, and momentum slipping away. But beneath the surface, something far rarer had happened. Ronaldo once again found the net, converting a late penalty to bring his team back into contention during a tightly contested Saudi Pro League match. It was his 958th career goal, an extraordinary number that continues to push him closer to the once-unthinkable 1,000-goal milestone.

Yet the strike could not prevent defeat. The club fell 2-1 to Al-Qadsiah, extending a worrying run of form that has seen confidence wobble at a critical stage of the season. The loss left the side second in the table with 31 points, now four behind the league leader, and heading into a decisive Riyadh derby under intense scrutiny.

The recent sequence has been unsettling: A 2-2 draw with Al-Ettifaq, followed by a 3-2 loss against Al-Ahli, and to make matters worse, Jorge Jesus’ side managed a 2-1 loss to Al-Qadsiah. That is three league matches without a win, a stretch that has slowed what once looked like a commanding title push. Despite creating more chances and posting a higher expected goals total in the latest defeat, the side paid the price for defensive lapses and missed opportunities.

The moment the statistic finally emerges

For only the second time in his entire professional career, Cristiano Ronaldo has started a calendar year with back-to-back defeats. The last—and only—previous instance came 11 years ago, in January 2015, during his spell in Spain. Back then, consecutive losses against Valencia and Atletico Madrid briefly disrupted an otherwise dominant era.

Now, in January 2026, history has repeated itself with a defeat to Al-Ahli at the start of the year, followed by the loss to Al-Qadsiah. In a career defined by relentless winning and rapid responses to setbacks, this is a genuine anomaly.

Why this record matters

Negative records rarely define Ronaldo, which is precisely why this one stands out. Across more than two decades at the elite level, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has built his reputation on immediate correction—losing one match, then responding with goals, wins, and silverware. Consecutive defeats at the start of a year have been almost nonexistent in his career.

That this has now happened again underscores both the difficulty of the current challenge and the changing dynamics of his environment. Saudi Arabia is no longer a league where dominance is guaranteed, and opponents like Al-Qadsiah have shown that they can punish even the smallest mistakes.