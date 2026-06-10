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Portugal vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of 2026 international friendly

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Harry Murphy/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Samuel Chukwueze of Nigeria.

Portugal and Nigeria face each other in their final friendly before the 2026 World Cup, looking for a convincing victory. As one of UEFA’s best national teams, Roberto Martínez’s side arrive as the clear favorites. However, Eric Chelle’s team have managed to maintain a long unbeaten run, with their last defeat coming in August 2025. Therefore, both teams are aiming to shine offensively.

Despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria remain one of the strongest national teams in Africa. Led by Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi, they emerge as one of the most exciting teams offensively. However, head coach Eric Chelle has not managed to establish a solid defense, meaning they could struggle against Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, Calvin Bassey needs to step up.

Roberto Martínez has managed to elevate Portugal into one of the best national teams in the world. After winning the 2025 UEFA Nations League, they have built a roster that is well balanced between experience and youth. With this in mind, they excel collectively, with Bruno Fernandes remaining a central figure. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo is able to shine even more, as he can focus on his goalscoring duties and thrive in that role.

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Portugal face Nigeria in pre-World Cup 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Portugal and Nigeria in the latest international friendly game ahead the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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