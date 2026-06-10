England beat Costa Rica 3-0 in their final friendly before the World Cup

England played their last friendly against Costa Rica just one day before the World Cup kicks off. In a better performance than a few days earlier against New Zealand, they won 3-0 with Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, and Ollie Watkins scoring.

In the first half, England looked much sharper, with a stronger focus on scoring goals. Even though they could not break through many times, they took the lead after Gordon made a good run down the left and set up Rice, who finished with his left foot.

The same rhythm continued in the second half as England dominated possession for most of the period until they were awarded a penalty for a handball, which Gordon converted into a goal. Later, Watkins added the third after a rebound inside the box, sealing the win.