Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first 2026 goal for Al Nassr from penalty vs. Al Qadisiyah

Al Nassr fell 2–1 to Al Qadisiyah on Matchday 13 of the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his team’s lone goal from the penalty spot, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.

After putting together an impressive run of 10 consecutive victories at the start of the league season, Al Nassr have run into difficulties in recent weeks. A 2–2 draw against Al Ettifaq was followed by a loss last week against Al Ahli.

That same trend was evident for the team coached by Jorge Jesus for much of Thursday’s match against Al Qadisiyah. After an evenly contested first half with few clear scoring chances, Al Nassr fell behind due to a costly mistake by goalkeeper Al-Aqidi, who allowed Julian Quinones to score the opening goal.

To make matters worse, the visitors doubled their lead 15 minutes later through Nahitan Nandez. The Uruguayan midfielder pounced on a rebound inside the penalty area after a shot by Mateo Retegui was saved by Al-Aqidi, finishing to make it 2–0.

Cristiano Ronaldo pulls Al Nassr closer

In an extremely adverse situation, Al Nassr found a glimmer of hope in the closing minutes when the referee awarded a penalty following a handball by an Al Qadisiyah defender. After a VAR review, the decision stood, and Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take the kick.

The Portuguese forward converted confidently, blasting a right-footed shot that beat the opposing goalkeeper despite him guessing the correct direction. It was Ronaldo’s first goal of 2026 and his 14th in the Saudi Pro League, making him the league’s top scorer this season.

What’s next for Al Nassr?

With a three-match winless streak and just one point earned from a possible nine in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr have lost their place at the top of the standings to Al Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates now sit in second place with 31 points, four behind the league leaders.

In that context, Monday’s upcoming match could prove decisive for the future of the title race. Al Nassr will face Al Hilal on Matchday 14 of the Saudi Pro League in a clash that promises to be a thrilling encounter.

