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Argentina confirm final 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup: Senesi joins Messi’s team after Balerdi injury

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi (left) and Marcos Senesi (right)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left) and Marcos Senesi (right)

Argentina’s preparations for its first 2026 World Cup match have taken an unexpected turn, with Marcos Senesi becoming a central figure in a late squad reshuffle just days before Lionel Messi and the reigning world champion begin their title defense. What initially appeared to be a routine training camp quickly evolved into a significant selection dilemma for coach Lionel Scaloni.

The South American giant had been finalizing its plans ahead of the tournament opener when an injury setback forced the coaching staff into action. As a result, one player’s World Cup dream came to an abrupt end while another received an unexpected opportunity to join the squad at the last moment. The major setback involved Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi, who suffered a muscle injury during Argentina’s training camp in Texas.

The center-back had been dealing with muscular discomfort in recent weeks before aggravating the problem during preparations. “Defender Leonardo Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be part of the squad that will compete at the World Cup,” the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed in an official statement.

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The injury was severe enough to rule him out of the entire group stage, with reports suggesting a recovery period of around three weeks. Given the timing and the uncertainty surrounding his availability later in the competition, Scaloni and his staff decided they could not afford to take any risks.

Balerdi picked up a muscle injured

Balerdi picked up a muscle injury

Balerdi had gradually established himself as an important member of Argentina’s defensive rotation. The former Boca Juniors academy product arrived in North America hoping to contribute to another World Cup campaign, but fate had different plans.

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Scaloni moves quickly to find a replacement

FIFA regulations allow participating nations to replace injured players before their opening match if the injury is officially verified. That rule gave Argentina a narrow window to adjust its final roster.

Attention immediately turned to the preliminary 55-man list submitted earlier in the year. Several names were considered, including Lucas Martinez Quarta, German Pezzella, Zaid Romero, Lautaro Di Lollo, and Marcos Senesi.

As speculation intensified, one candidate quickly emerged as the leading option. Senesi, who had narrowly missed the original squad despite enjoying another strong season at club level, suddenly found himself back in contention.

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The coaching staff evaluated the available alternatives and ultimately decided that Senesi offered the best combination of experience, form, and familiarity with the national team setup.

Senesi receives the call

Argentina has now officially confirmed that Marcos Senesi will replace Leonardo Balerdi in the final 26-man World Cup squad. The defender arrives with valuable international experience and is already familiar with Scaloni’s tactical system.

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Having previously been involved with the national team during recent international windows, he can integrate quickly without disrupting preparations. His inclusion also strengthens a defensive unit that already features established names such as Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, and Facundo Medina.

Reports surrounding Senesi have also generated attention outside the international stage. The defender is expected to begin a new chapter in his club career following his departure from Bournemouth to Tottenham, making this late World Cup call-up an especially significant moment in his professional journey.

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