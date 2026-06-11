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Who is EJAE, the K-pop artist singing alongside Andrea Bocelli on FIFA’s official World Cup song?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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K-pop artist EJAE.
© David Becker/Getty ImagesK-pop artist EJAE.

Following a vibrant 2026 World Cup opening ceremony headlined by an array of Latin American stars, legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli took center stage to deliver the tournament’s official anthem—and he brought some serious global star power along with him.

The K-pop sensation sharing the microphone with Bocelli was EJAE (born Kim Eun-jae). Widely celebrated in the industry for her brilliant songwriting and composition work for powerhouse groups like Red Velvet, Aespa, Twice, Nmixx, Le Sserafim, and Kep1er, the multi-talented artist recently skyrocketed to mainstream global fame by starring in and anchoring the soundtrack for the breakout animated hit movie K-POP: Demon Hunters.

The ceremonial spectacle kicked off with the flags of all 48 participating nations being paraded across the pitch in front of a completely packed Estadio Azteca. At the center of the field, EJAE and Bocelli brought the house down with the live debut of “DNA,” a genre-blending powerhouse that serves as the official sonic signature for the 2026 World Cup.

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Lyrics of ‘DNA’ 2026 World Cup’s official song

And I say “Hey, it’s more than just a game. It’s our DNA.”
This is more than just a game. It’s our DNA. Tonight we live our destiny.
Only got one shot and I know, I believe, that we’ll keep on fighting, while the world is watching.
I know everything is meant to be. We’ll stand together.
We’ll stand the pressure. Wave your flags up in the sky. Let fate decide. So we say “Hey, we’re not going to break, we’re standing here today cause it’s more than just a game. It’s our DNA.” Yeah we’ll shoot it from the stars, got the fire in our hearts, this is more than just a game, it’s our DNA.

This is more than just a game.
Yeah, we will never break. Everybody winning.
Come and kick it with the grave. Flowers at my feet. Time to pull it out the base. Dripping down my face. If I run a race, it’ll be a base. The hottie got a win.
Haters throwing stones. Turn the diamonds on the wrist. Give it all you got. Taking shots, never miss.

Walking on the field, I die before I quit. We’ll stand together.
We’ll stand the pressure. Wave your flames up in the sky. Let fate decide.
So we say, “Hey, we’re not going to break, we’re standing here today cause it’s more than just a game. It’s our DNA.” Yeah we’ll shoot it from the stars, got the fire in our hearts, this is more than just a game, it’s our DNA.

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