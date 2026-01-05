Trending topics:
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose teammate as Premier League club submits offer for Al Nassr player

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match.
The January transfer window has brought limited activity so far for Al Nassr. The Saudi Pro League club made its most significant moves during the summer and currently has no major needs to address ahead of the second half of the season. However, one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates could be on his way out, with a potential move to the Premier League now on the table.

West Ham have sent official bid to Al Nassr for Brazilian GK Bento. Talks are underway,” transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported Monday through his official X account (formerly known as Twitter).

Bento is in his second season in Saudi Arabia after joining from Athletico Paranaense of Brazil’s Serie A in the summer of 2024. At the time, he signed a four-year contract with Al Nassr that runs through June 30, 2028, a move that highlighted the club’s intention to secure a high-quality goalkeeper capable of anchoring the position for years to come.

That plan, however, could be reconsidered due to this potential Premier League move. While West Ham United are not among England’s elite clubs and currently sit in the relegation zone, the global exposure and competitive level of the league would represent a major step forward in Bento’s career.

Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento.

Bento’s difficult present at Al Nassr

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia, Bento was viewed as a key player for Al Nassr, making 49 appearances in his first season with the club. That situation has changed dramatically, though, as the Brazilian goalkeeper has lost his spot in the starting lineup since Jorge Jesus took over as head coach at the start of the current campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star teammate on Portugal reportedly reaches agreement to join Yamal’s Barcelona

The new coach selected Bento for the first official matches of the season in the Saudi Super Cup. Al Nassr lost the final on penalties against Al Ahli, and from that point on, Jorge Jesus appeared to change his stance on who should be the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

One week later, at the start of the Saudi Pro League season, Nawaf Al-Aqidi was named the starter and has since started every league match except one. Bento, meanwhile, has been used in Al Nassr’s other competitions, including the King’s Cup and the AFC Champions League Two. Overall, the Brazilian has played 10 matches this season out of the 22 total games the club has contested.

Bento needs regular minutes ahead of the World Cup

Like many players, this January transfer window presents Bento with a pivotal decision in his career. A move from Al Nassr to the Premier League would not only impact his club future but could also prove crucial for his international prospects.

Bento is part of the Brazil national team and has been included in every squad selected by Carlo Ancelotti. However, he has spent most of those call-ups on the bench, sitting behind Alisson, Ederson and Hugo Souza. His only appearances came in two international friendlies, one in October and another in November.

With less than six months remaining until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Bento needs to play as many matches as possible to convince Ancelotti that he is ready to compete for a spot on the roster. That reality could play a decisive role in determining his next move.

