Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Why isn’t Edson Alvarez playing for Mexico in 2026 World Cup opening game against South Africa?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Edson Álvarez of Mexico.
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesEdson Álvarez of Mexico.

Mexico and South Africa are set to clash on Thursday, June 11, to kick off the 2026 World Cup in front of a raucous, sellout crowd at the iconic Estadio Azteca. When the starting lineups were unveiled an hour before kickoff, eyebrows were immediately raised across North America as superstar midfielder Edson Alvarez was noticeably absent from El Tri’s starting XI.

Alvarez has been left out of the lineup against South Africa due to a purely tactical decision by manager Javier Aguirre. While the West Ham standout has fully recovered from a recent ankle injury, a lack of game fitness and competitive minutes ahead of the tournament prompted the head coach to opt for other options to open the tournament.

Against South Africa, Erik Lira will anchor the spine of the midfield in Alvarez’s place, while center-back Cesar Montes will assume leadership duties on the pitch, wearing the captain’s armband. Nevertheless, expectations remain high that the veteran midfielder will come off the bench to see some action in the second half, a strategy Aguirre mirrored during the team’s pre-World Cup warm-up friendlies.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Alvarez’s ankle injury, a constant concern throughout the 2025-26 season

Despite his status as the anchor of the engine room and captain of the Mexican national team, Edson Alvarez’s right ankle has turned into a major obstacle on his road to top fitness for the World Cup. His problems began to compound in early 2026, to the point that he was limited to just a handful of appearances for Fenerbahçe during the calendar year.

Edson Alvarez of Fenerbahce.

Edson Alvarez of Fenerbahce.

In mid-February, in order to resolve his recurrent discomfort and save his World Cup dream, Alvarez underwent corrective surgery on his ankle. The midfielder finally made his long-awaited return to the pitch nearly three months later on May 2 against Istanbul Basaksehir, where he was eased into action for just a single minute.

Advertisement
Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup opener

see also

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup opener

Forgoing any post-season vacation, Alvarez immediately flew to Mexico to join Aguirre’s training camp in mid-May to focus entirely on his rehabilitation. He gradually built up his match fitness by featuring in all three of Mexico’s pre-World Cup international friendlies leading up to the tournament.

He was subbed on at halftime during the clash against Ghana on May 22, logged 60 crucial minutes as a starter in a 1-0 victory over Australia, and completed his warm-up cycle by coming off the bench in the second half of a 5-1 rout against Serbia.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Julian Quinones scores first 2026 World Cup goal for Mexico against South Africa

Video: Julian Quinones scores first 2026 World Cup goal for Mexico against South Africa

In the Mexico vs. South Africa game, Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the 2026 World Cup edition.

Why aren’t Guillermo Ochoa and Santiago Gimenez starting for Mexico vs South Africa in the 2026 World Cup opening game?

Why aren’t Guillermo Ochoa and Santiago Gimenez starting for Mexico vs South Africa in the 2026 World Cup opening game?

Guillermo Ochoa and Santiago Gimenez are not part of Mexico’s starting lineup against South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Who is Gilberto Mora? Age, club, stats, and €20M release clause for Mexico’s youngest 2026 World Cup player

Who is Gilberto Mora? Age, club, stats, and €20M release clause for Mexico’s youngest 2026 World Cup player

Gilberto Mora is one of Mexico’s brightest hopes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Who is Alejandro Fernández, the singer performing the Mexican anthem at the 2026 World Cup opening match?

Who is Alejandro Fernández, the singer performing the Mexican anthem at the 2026 World Cup opening match?

Alejandro Fernández has been officially confirmed by FIFA as the artist who will perform the Mexican national anthem at the 2026 World Cup opening match.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo