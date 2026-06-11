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What was the first song performed at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Singer Fher Olvera of Mana attends the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesSinger Fher Olvera of Mana attends the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony.

The 2026 World Cup has officially taken center stage, with a star-studded opening ceremony currently capturing the global spotlight as a wave of local Mexican and Latin American artists set the tone ahead of the highly anticipated curtain-raiser between the co-hosts and South Africa.

Igniting a raucous, sellout crowd at the iconic Estadio Azteca, legendary Mexican rock band Mana kicked off the musical festivities by performing their timeless anthem “Oye Mi Amor” (Hey My Love), fronted by the unmistakable vocals of Fher Olvera.

Originally unveiled on September 7, 1992, as the lead single from the band’s breakthrough third studio album, the track has long since cemented its status as an iconic staple of pop-rock history, dominating airwaves both across Mexico and the entire Latin American landscape.

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Oye Mi Amor’s lyrics in Spanish

No sabes cómo te deseo
No sabes cómo te he soñado
Si tú supieras que me muero
Por tu amor, por tu amor y por tus labios
Oh-oh, eh
Si tú supieras que soy sincero
Que yo soy derecho y no me rajo
Si tú supieras lo que te quiero
Podría darte todo hasta mis ojos
Hey
Pero tú ya tienes otro
Un tipo frío y aburrido
Un tonto que es un reprimido
Eso no te pega a ti
No te va
Oye mi amor
No me digas que no
Y vamos juntando las almas
Oye mi amor
No me digas que no
Y vamos juntando los cuerpos
Oh-oh
Contigo yo me perdería
Contigo yo me perdería
Contigo yo hasta el fin del mundo
Contigo yo me perdería
Contigo yo quiero todo y nada a medias, hey
Pero tú ya tienes otro
Un tipo frío y aburrido
Un tonto que es un reprimido
Eso no te pega a ti
No te va
Oye mi amor
No me digas que no
Y vamos juntando las almas
Oye mi amor
No me digas que no
Y vamos juntando los cuerpos, hey
Oye (oye)
Oye (oye)
Oye (oye)
Ye, ye, ye (ye, ye, ye)
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Ye, ye, ye (ye, ye, ye)
Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh

Oye mi Amor’s lyrics in English

You don’t know how much I desire you
You don’t know how much I’ve dreamed of you
If you only knew that I am dying
For your love, for your love and for your lips
Oh-oh, eh

If you only knew that I am sincere
That I’m a straight shooter and I won’t back down
If you only knew how much I love you
I could give you everything, even my eyes
Hey

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But you already have someone else
A cold and boring guy
A fool who is repressed
That doesn’t suit you
It doesn’t fit you

[Chorus]
Hey, my love
Don’t tell me no
And let’s bring our souls together
Hey, my love
Don’t tell me no
And let’s bring our bodies together
Oh-oh

With you, I would lose myself
With you, I would lose myself
With you, even to the end of the world
With you, I would lose myself
With you, I want everything and nothing halfway, hey

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But you already have someone else
A cold and boring guy
A fool who is repressed
That doesn’t suit you
It doesn’t fit you

[Chorus]
Hey, my love
Don’t tell me no
And let’s bring our souls together
Hey, my love
Don’t tell me no
And let’s bring our bodies together, hey

Hey (hey)
Hey (hey)
Hey (hey)
Ye, ye, ye (ye, ye, ye)
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)
Ye, ye, ye (ye, ye, ye)
Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh

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