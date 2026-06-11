What was the first song performed at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

The 2026 World Cup has officially taken center stage, with a star-studded opening ceremony currently capturing the global spotlight as a wave of local Mexican and Latin American artists set the tone ahead of the highly anticipated curtain-raiser between the co-hosts and South Africa.

Igniting a raucous, sellout crowd at the iconic Estadio Azteca, legendary Mexican rock band Mana kicked off the musical festivities by performing their timeless anthem “Oye Mi Amor” (Hey My Love), fronted by the unmistakable vocals of Fher Olvera.

Originally unveiled on September 7, 1992, as the lead single from the band’s breakthrough third studio album, the track has long since cemented its status as an iconic staple of pop-rock history, dominating airwaves both across Mexico and the entire Latin American landscape.

Oye Mi Amor’s lyrics in Spanish

No sabes cómo te deseo

No sabes cómo te he soñado

Si tú supieras que me muero

Por tu amor, por tu amor y por tus labios

Oh-oh, eh

Si tú supieras que soy sincero

Que yo soy derecho y no me rajo

Si tú supieras lo que te quiero

Podría darte todo hasta mis ojos

Hey

Pero tú ya tienes otro

Un tipo frío y aburrido

Un tonto que es un reprimido

Eso no te pega a ti

No te va

Oye mi amor

No me digas que no

Y vamos juntando las almas

Oye mi amor

No me digas que no

Y vamos juntando los cuerpos

Oh-oh

Contigo yo me perdería

Contigo yo me perdería

Contigo yo hasta el fin del mundo

Contigo yo me perdería

Contigo yo quiero todo y nada a medias, hey

Pero tú ya tienes otro

Un tipo frío y aburrido

Un tonto que es un reprimido

Eso no te pega a ti

No te va

Oye mi amor

No me digas que no

Y vamos juntando las almas

Oye mi amor

No me digas que no

Y vamos juntando los cuerpos, hey

Oye (oye)

Oye (oye)

Oye (oye)

Ye, ye, ye (ye, ye, ye)

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Ye, ye, ye (ye, ye, ye)

Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh

Oye mi Amor’s lyrics in English

You don’t know how much I desire you

You don’t know how much I’ve dreamed of you

If you only knew that I am dying

For your love, for your love and for your lips

Oh-oh, eh

If you only knew that I am sincere

That I’m a straight shooter and I won’t back down

If you only knew how much I love you

I could give you everything, even my eyes

Hey

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But you already have someone else

A cold and boring guy

A fool who is repressed

That doesn’t suit you

It doesn’t fit you

[Chorus]

Hey, my love

Don’t tell me no

And let’s bring our souls together

Hey, my love

Don’t tell me no

And let’s bring our bodies together

Oh-oh

With you, I would lose myself

With you, I would lose myself

With you, even to the end of the world

With you, I would lose myself

With you, I want everything and nothing halfway, hey

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But you already have someone else

A cold and boring guy

A fool who is repressed

That doesn’t suit you

It doesn’t fit you

[Chorus]

Hey, my love

Don’t tell me no

And let’s bring our souls together

Hey, my love

Don’t tell me no

And let’s bring our bodies together, hey

Hey (hey)

Hey (hey)

Hey (hey)

Ye, ye, ye (ye, ye, ye)

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh-oh)

Ye, ye, ye (ye, ye, ye)

Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh

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