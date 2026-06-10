Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

‘Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win this kind of trophy’: France 1998 champion David Trezeguet backs Portugal’s World Cup chances

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and David Trezeguet (R) of France.
© Alexander Hassenstein & Philipp Schmidli/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and David Trezeguet (R) of France.

The 2026 World Cup represents the absolute final opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to capture the most coveted trophy in sports, and he enters the tournament anchoring a loaded Portugal squad that stands as a legitimate heavyweight in the expanded 48-team field. His aspirations received a ringing endorsement from 1998 France World Cup champion David Trezeguet, who candidly stated that “Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win this kind of trophy.”

In an interview with Argentine network TyC Sports, Trezeguet was asked whether the 2026 World Cup would be dominated by modern, hyper-athletic forwards like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe: “The beautiful thing about this World Cup is that it is going to be the culmination of the generation of Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar, alongside this new one that includes Haaland, Mbappe, and Yamal as well. I have always been a lover of what my own characteristics were—I love the penalty-box number 9, and I think Haaland will be the type of player who makes the difference.

The legendary striker then pivoted to how Ronaldo could still play a similarly pivotal role for his country over the next month. “But others will be too. Cristiano Ronaldo, when we look at the magnitude of the guy, what he has achieved with different characteristics compared to Lionel Messi. They are the kind of guys who deserve to win these types of titles,” Trezeguet candidly stated.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Compared to past iterations, this version of Portugal arrives at the tournament as a battle-tested powerhouse on the global stage. Bolstered by the championship DNA of winning the 2025 UEFA Nations League, combined with a core featuring several newly minted UEFA Champions League winners, the Seleção appear primed to finally take that elusive next step on the grandest stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the international friendly against Chile.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the international friendly against Chile.

Trezeguet went on to break down the sheer depth surrounding Ronaldo in the Portuguese camp. “Portugal is an interesting team with major individual talent, a midfield based on the PSG side that won the Champions League in recent years, meaning you are going to find a nation with a different kind of enthusiasm, with the awareness of knowing they are winners, and that can also be a deciding factor,” he concluded.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe no longer stands alone after Michael Olise matches his France goalscoring record just before 2026 World Cup

see also

Kylian Mbappe no longer stands alone after Michael Olise matches his France goalscoring record just before 2026 World Cup

Historically, Portugal’s deepest World Cup runs came in 1966 and during Ronaldo’s tournament debut in 2006, both resulting in semifinal appearances. Back in 1966, the Selecao secured a third-place finish, whereas in 2006 they dropped the consolation match to Germany, meaning Ronaldo will be highly motivated to raise the bar from the fourth-place finish he achieved exactly 20 years ago.

Trezeguet’s own World Cup legacy

Despite his deep Argentine roots, Trezeguet chose to represent France internationally, qualifying by virtue of being born in Rouen, the capital of Normandy. After beginning his professional career with Argentine club Platense, he moved to AS Monaco in 1995, and at just 20 years old, he successfully cracked the star-studded French roster that went on to capture Les Bleus‘ historic first World Cup title on home soil in 1998.

During that legendary 1998 campaign, he scored against Saudi Arabia in the group stage and delivered two crucial assists, one in a 2-1 win over Denmark and another against Paraguay in the knockout rounds. While he watched the final victory over Brazil from the bench as manager Aime Jacquet favored Stéphane Guivarc’h as a lone target man, Trezeguet’s contributions throughout the tournament were vital to the championship run.

Advertisement
Jean-Alain Boumsong, David Trezeguet and Thierry Henry of France look on after losing the FIFA World Cup Final in 2006.

Jean-Alain Boumsong, David Trezeguet and Thierry Henry of France look on after losing the World Cup Final in 2006.

Following a disastrous group-stage exit in 2002, Trezeguet returned for his final World Cup rodeo in 2006, helping France reach the final before suffering a heartbreaking penalty-shootout loss to Italy, where he unfortunately hit the crossbar with his spot-kick. The prolific forward concluded his international tournament career with 12 total World Cup appearances, netting one goal and two assists along the way.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
La Liga Jornada 9 Review: Real Madrid Passes Herculean Test

La Liga Jornada 9 Review: Real Madrid Passes Herculean Test

With the reinstitution of the Galáctico policy following Florentino Pérez's return as President of Real Madrid last summer, Pérez wasted no time in the second construction of his universe-beating side. Lost in the shuffle of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká, and Xabi Alonso joining the club, Karim Benzema quietly transferred from Olympique Lyonnais to Real Madrid, if […]

La Liga Jornada 5 Review: Deportivo La Coruña Sinks Into the Relegation Zone

La Liga Jornada 5 Review: Deportivo La Coruña Sinks Into the Relegation Zone

Flashback ten years ago to the year 2000. La Liga rose to the top spot of the UEFA coefficient rankings for the first time since 1966. The final of the UEFA Champions League featured two Spanish teams with Real Madrid defeating Valencia 3-0 at the Stade de France. Despite that Champions League victory, Real Madrid […]

La Liga Jornada 2 Review: Hércules Proves Its Strength Against Barcelona

La Liga Jornada 2 Review: Hércules Proves Its Strength Against Barcelona

Before this current season, Hércules CF had tasted top flight football only twice in the past twenty-five years: the 1985-86 season, when their neighbors to north, Valencia, also suffered relegation for the first time in its illustrious history; and the 1996-97 season, when the Alicante club spent one campaign in La Liga before subsequent relegation to […]

Serie A Preview - The Resurrection of Juventus

Serie A Preview - The Resurrection of Juventus

Mention the 2009-2010 season to Juventus' 170 million fans and they will shake their head in disgust. Italy's most successful and beloved soccer team was a shell of itself, missing out on a European tournament spot due to poor play and aging players. It is not a coincidence that the Italian national team also failed […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo