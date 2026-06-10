‘Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win this kind of trophy’: France 1998 champion David Trezeguet backs Portugal’s World Cup chances

The 2026 World Cup represents the absolute final opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to capture the most coveted trophy in sports, and he enters the tournament anchoring a loaded Portugal squad that stands as a legitimate heavyweight in the expanded 48-team field. His aspirations received a ringing endorsement from 1998 France World Cup champion David Trezeguet, who candidly stated that “Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win this kind of trophy.”

In an interview with Argentine network TyC Sports, Trezeguet was asked whether the 2026 World Cup would be dominated by modern, hyper-athletic forwards like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe: “The beautiful thing about this World Cup is that it is going to be the culmination of the generation of Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar, alongside this new one that includes Haaland, Mbappe, and Yamal as well. I have always been a lover of what my own characteristics were—I love the penalty-box number 9, and I think Haaland will be the type of player who makes the difference.“

The legendary striker then pivoted to how Ronaldo could still play a similarly pivotal role for his country over the next month. “But others will be too. Cristiano Ronaldo, when we look at the magnitude of the guy, what he has achieved with different characteristics compared to Lionel Messi. They are the kind of guys who deserve to win these types of titles,” Trezeguet candidly stated.

Compared to past iterations, this version of Portugal arrives at the tournament as a battle-tested powerhouse on the global stage. Bolstered by the championship DNA of winning the 2025 UEFA Nations League, combined with a core featuring several newly minted UEFA Champions League winners, the Seleção appear primed to finally take that elusive next step on the grandest stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the international friendly against Chile.

Trezeguet went on to break down the sheer depth surrounding Ronaldo in the Portuguese camp. “Portugal is an interesting team with major individual talent, a midfield based on the PSG side that won the Champions League in recent years, meaning you are going to find a nation with a different kind of enthusiasm, with the awareness of knowing they are winners, and that can also be a deciding factor,” he concluded.

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Historically, Portugal’s deepest World Cup runs came in 1966 and during Ronaldo’s tournament debut in 2006, both resulting in semifinal appearances. Back in 1966, the Selecao secured a third-place finish, whereas in 2006 they dropped the consolation match to Germany, meaning Ronaldo will be highly motivated to raise the bar from the fourth-place finish he achieved exactly 20 years ago.

Trezeguet’s own World Cup legacy

Despite his deep Argentine roots, Trezeguet chose to represent France internationally, qualifying by virtue of being born in Rouen, the capital of Normandy. After beginning his professional career with Argentine club Platense, he moved to AS Monaco in 1995, and at just 20 years old, he successfully cracked the star-studded French roster that went on to capture Les Bleus‘ historic first World Cup title on home soil in 1998.

During that legendary 1998 campaign, he scored against Saudi Arabia in the group stage and delivered two crucial assists, one in a 2-1 win over Denmark and another against Paraguay in the knockout rounds. While he watched the final victory over Brazil from the bench as manager Aime Jacquet favored Stéphane Guivarc’h as a lone target man, Trezeguet’s contributions throughout the tournament were vital to the championship run.

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Jean-Alain Boumsong, David Trezeguet and Thierry Henry of France look on after losing the World Cup Final in 2006.

Following a disastrous group-stage exit in 2002, Trezeguet returned for his final World Cup rodeo in 2006, helping France reach the final before suffering a heartbreaking penalty-shootout loss to Italy, where he unfortunately hit the crossbar with his spot-kick. The prolific forward concluded his international tournament career with 12 total World Cup appearances, netting one goal and two assists along the way.