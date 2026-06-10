Cristiano Ronaldo could soon celebrate another success as Almeria set to learn final hurdle on road to La Liga promotion

Cristiano Ronaldo may be preparing for the 2026 World Cup with Portugal, but developments away from international soccer are also giving him plenty of reason for optimism. The Portuguese superstar has been closely linked with Almeria’s recent rise, and the Spanish club now finds itself on the verge of achieving something significant off the pitch after a dramatic night in the La Liga promotion playoffs.

The latest chapter of Almeria‘s season delivered excitement, tension, and a memorable late twist. After surviving an intense semifinal battle against Castellon, the club has moved one step closer to completing a remarkable journey that could transform its immediate future.

Almeria booked its place in the Primera Division promotion playoff final after an unforgettable victory over Castellon. Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the return match appeared destined for extra time before a stunning stoppage-time winner changed everything.

The contest swung back and forth throughout the evening. Almeria initially took the lead through Adrian Embarba, only for Castellon to respond with goals from Calatrava and Sienra to put the visitor in control.

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With the clock ticking down, the Rojiblancos looked to be heading for extra time. However, Alex Munoz restored parity in the 80th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finale in front of a packed home crowd.

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Unlikely hero emerges

The decisive moment arrived in the 94th minute when Serbian midfielder Marko Dzodic produced the most important goal of his career. Arriving at the far post, he connected with a difficult header that flew into the net and sparked celebrations throughout the stadium.

The goal was especially surprising given Dzodic’s limited scoring record. Before this season, he had managed only a single goal in his professional career, making his playoff winner even more remarkable.

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The success Ronaldo is waiting for and the final obstacle

The dramatic victory means Almeria is now through to the La Liga promotion playoff final and sits just two matches away from securing promotion back to La Liga. That achievement represents the success that many around the club have been targeting throughout the season. After finishing third in La Liga 2, Almeria earned a playoff place and now stands within touching distance of returning to Spain’s top flight.

For Ronaldo, who has been associated with the club’s ownership structure, promotion would represent another positive milestone in his growing influence off the pitch. The prospect of seeing Almeria compete among Spain’s elite clubs next season is now a genuine possibility rather than a distant ambition.

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The Cowboys’ attention now shifts toward the playoff final, where promotion to La Liga will be decided across two legs. The club will face either Malaga or Las Palmas, who remain locked in their own semifinal battle.

Malaga currently holds a narrow advantage after securing a 1-0 victory in the first leg against Las Palmas. That tie remains open, meaning Almeria must wait to discover its final opponent. The playoff format leaves no room for mistakes. A strong season can quickly be forgotten if a team fails to finish the job in the final hurdle.