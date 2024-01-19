Bayern Munich will reportedly target Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier during the January transfer period. It is no secret that the German giants are looking to add depth at the right-back position this month. After all, the Bundesliga club’s typical starter at the position, Noussair Mazraoui, is currently injured. The Morocco international picked up a muscle bundle tear in his left thigh last month.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel then also admitted the need for reinforcements at the back during a recent press conference. “We’re looking for a right back so we’ll see if something is possible,” Tuchel told reporters earlier this week. “We’ve got used to Konrad Laimer at right back but it’s not his best position.”

Laimer has filled in the position at various times throughout the current campaign. He even started at right-back during Bayern’s Bundesliga return from winter break against Hoffenheim last week. Nevertheless, the Austrian is historically better utilized in central midfield.

Bayern Munich may find resistance from Kieran Trippier and Newcastle

Trippier is currently a key figure at Newcastle and has even captained the club when Jamaal Lascelles is not on the pitch. The England international initially arrived back in his native country after departing Atletico Madrid in January of 2022. While he was playing well for the Spanish side, and even helped the team win the LaLiga title in 2021, Trippier wanted to move back home.

Assuming that he wants to remain in England, Bayern could find it difficult to persuade Trippier to move abroad yet again. There is also the hurdle of prying the highly rated defender away from Newcastle as well. Magpies manager Eddie Howe has relied heavily on the English star throughout his time with the club. Trippier has started every match this season in which he was fit.

Newcastle also need all the help they can get to turn around their season. The Magpies currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and will have to make a significant second-half push to grab a European place in the standings.

Magpies sell key players soon

Nevertheless, Newcastle does have quality cover at the right-back position. Club brass signed Tino Livramento from Southampton back in August for a fee of around $40 million. The England youth international is Trippier’s heir, and he has played well when called upon this season.

The youngster is a player for the future. Still, the Magpies could sell Trippier to help ease Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns. Club CEO Darren Eales recently admitted that they will possibly have to sell a star or two due to their precarious financial situation. Trippier’s current contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Assuming Bayern cannot grab Trippier, they will likely turn to Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele. Soccer transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is claiming that the two clubs are already in direct talks over a possible transfer of the French right-back. Mukiele has only played sparingly this season in a packed PSG squad. He previously joined the reigning Ligue 1 champions from RB Leipzig in 2022.

