Our Southampton TV schedule will have Saints fans ready to watch every league and cup match.

The Saints were founding members of the Premier League, but recently have dropped down to the Championship.

Southampton TV Schedule

Southampton on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, September 02 07:30 AM ET Sunderland vs. Southampton ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Friday, September 15 03:00 PM ET Southampton vs. Leicester City ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1885

Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium

Manager: Russell Martin

Best English top-flight finish: Runners-up (1984)

FA Cup titles: 1 (1976)

Lower division titles: 2 (3rd division, 1922 & 1960)

Where Can I Watch the Southampton Match?

A selection of EFL Championship games are shown live each week on ESPN+. The FA Cup and League Cup are also available on the streaming service.

Southampton offers its own streaming and audio platforms for select games as well.

Watch Southampton on ESPN+:

If and when Southhampton makes it back to the EPL, games are live on USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

Southampton History

Southampton were found in 1885 as St. Mary’s Young Men’s Association F.C. They would undergo several name tweaks early on -first to St. Mary’s FC, then Southampton St. Mary’s, and finally Southampton FC by 1897. The club joined the Southern League in 1984.

Southampton won the Southern League six times between 1897 and 1904. 1900 and 1902 saw the club finish as runner up in the FA Cup.

Around this time, a member of Spain’s Athletic Bilbao (that played for the then-affiliated Atlético Madrid) purchased 50 Southampton kits during a trip to England for the clubs to use. This is why both Spanish sides share the same red and white colors of Southampton.

In 1920, the Saints joined the Football League as part of the new Third Division. They would earn promotion in 1922, the beginning of a three-decade stint in the second tier. The club were forced to move games to Portsmouth’s Fratton Park when a bomb damaged their home ground, The Dell, in 1940.

Southampton first reached the First Division in 1966.

The highest honor to date for the Saints came in 1976, when they defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup Final.

From 1978 to 2005, Southampton were members of the top tier, including being founding Premier League members in 1992. The 2000s saw the club relegated twice, down to League One in 2009. The Saints would win back-to-back promotions in 2011 and 2012 to return to the EPL. They’d remain until 2023, when they finished last and returned to the Championship.

The St Mary’s Stadium has been Southampton’s home since opening in 2001. It holds 32,384 fans, making it the largest football ground in southeast England. Allegedly, rival Portsmouth fans buried a Pompey shirt under the ground during construction which supposedly cursed the club. The Saints lost their first several games at the stadium, before a pagan Celtic ritual was performed and apparently lifted the hex.

