This 1899 Hoffenheim TV schedule has each game for the German side and where you can find it on TV and streaming.

Hoffenheim have quickly risen through the German pyramid in recent decades, from the eighth tier in the early 1990s all the way to the Bundesliga by 2008.

Where Can I Watch the 1899 Hoffenheim Match?

1899 Hoffenheim on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1899

Stadium: Rhein-Neckar-Arena

Manager: Pellegrino Matarazzo

Best German top-flight finish: 3rd (2018)

DFB-Pokal titles: 0

1899 Hoffenheim TV Schedule and Streaming Links

ESPN+ has every Bundesliga match live, as well as DFB-Pokal Cup

Hoffenheim are relative newbies when it comes to UEFA competitions. You can follow their exploits in UEFA club competitions on Paramount+ in English.

Univision, TUDN, and UniMás, as well as streaming service ViX, carry these matches in Spanish.

Watch 1899 Hoffenheim on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

1899 Hoffenheim History

The gymnastics club Turnverein Hoffenheim was founded in 1899. This organization merged with Fußballverein Hoffenheim (founded 1921) in 1945, creating the club as we know it today.

Historically the club was a lower – very lower – division side. Even as recently as the 1990s, the club was playing in the German eighth division.

New ownership at the turn of the millennium upped the investment level in the team, and helped elevate an already improving side. By 2007, they had made it all the way to the pro ranks, in the 2. Bundesliga. They finished second, and in just one season, earned promotion to the top tier, the Bundesliga, for the first time.

As of 2023, the club has remained in the Bundesliga since, finishing as high as third place in the German top tier.

They’ve played in the UEFA Champions League (2017/18, 2018/19) and Europa League (2017/18, 2020/21) in recent years. Despite not having won a major trophy, the club playing at the highest levels of the game is a remarkable accomplishment in and of itself.

Rhein-Neckar-Arena opened in 2009 as the new home of the club, seating a shade over 30,000 spectators. It hosted matches at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and an outdoor ice hockey game in 2017.

