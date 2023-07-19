Use this RB Leipzig TV schedule to find the latest games from one of Europe’s increasingly important sides.

RB Leipzig is a very new club in the broader scope of European football. But their quick, and controversial, rise to the top level of German football has the world on notice.

Where Can I Watch the RB Leipzig Match?

RB Leipzig on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Tuesday, July 25 12:00 PM ET RB Leipzig vs. Udinese ( Club Friendly ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, August 12 02:45 PM ET Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig ( German Super Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, August 19 09:30 AM ET Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Friday, August 25 02:30 PM ET RB Leipzig vs. VfB Stuttgart ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, September 03 11:30 AM ET FC Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 2009

Stadium: Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)

Manager: Marco Rose

Best German top-flight finish: Runner-up (2017, 2021)

DFB-Pokal titles: 2 (2022, 2023)

RB Leipzig TV Schedule and Streaming Links

RB Leipzig and the entire Bundesliga schedule streams in the USA exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Very rarely games will make it to linear TV networks like ESPN/ESPN2.

The German DFB-Pokal Cup is also available thru ESPN+.

Leipzig are becoming a staple in European competition, and for English coverage of Champions League and Europa League, Paramount+ is the place.

For Spanish UEFA coverage, Univision, TUDN, UniMás as well as streaming service ViX, are where games are shown.

Watch RB Leipzig on ESPN+:

RB Leipzig History

Think you know what the “RB” in RB Leipzig stands for? If you said Red Bull, you’re wrong – sort of. The official name of the club is actually RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V. The term “RasenBallsport” translates to “lawn ball sports”. Why such an odd name? It’s to get around German DFB rules prohibiting direct corporation/sponsor names within the name of a club. The club badge still features the familiar charging bulls logo.

Leipzig became the fifth club in Red Bulls soccer empire, joining a stable that includes teams in New York, Salzburg, and Brasil. They accomplished this by purchasing the license of SSV Markranstädt, a club that was playing in the Oberliga – the fifth tier of German football.

Winning four promotions in just seven seasons, Leipzig catapulted themselves into the Bundesliga. This remarkable rise through the tiers is impressive. But the way in which the club came into existence, and how the ownership structure debatably skirts the German 50+1 rule, has rubbed many supporters across Germany the wrong way.

Incredibly, in just their first season in the Bundesliga, Leipzig finished second, qualifying for Champions League.

In the years since, they’ve finished second twice more, and third three times. They’ve never finished worse than 6th in the Bundesliga. On the cup front, RB were finalists in the DFB-Pokal in 2019 and 2021, and they won back-to-back cups in 2022 and 2023.

They’ve gone on to have solid showings in Europe as well, reaching the semifinals of Champions League in 2020, and the same round of Europa League in 2022.

Ironically, despite not being allowed to have “Red Bull” in their club name, Leipzig has quickly become the highest-profile club to represent the brand on the world football stage.

