The Morocco National Football Team TV schedule may not have the consistency of finals and major games like other African nations.

However, with a number of world-class talents representing the Atlas Lions, fixtures are always entertaining. Morocco reached the knockout stages of AFCON in each of the last three tournaments, and were a highlight of Qatar 2022, winning Group F and becoming the first ever African side to reach the semifinals.

Clearly, Morocco is no pushover when it comes to African soccer.

Morocco National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: October 19, 1957 (Draw vs. Iraq)

Manager: Walid Regragui

Best World Cup finish: Fourth Place (2022)

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Winners (1976)



Social Media:



Where can I watch the Morocco match?

Like other African nations, Morocco is not necessarily the easiest nation to watch for American audiences. Channels and providers differ depending on the competition at hand.

Morocco did qualify for the 2022 World Cup, as it did in 2018. Those games air on either FS1 or FOX for American audiences. Spanish-language coverage is also available on Telemundo, with select games on Universo. When it comes to Africa-specific competitions, beIN SPORTS is a reliable choice for audiences. The channel broadcasts AFCON, the biggest international tournament for the continent.

You can unlock access to the FOX channels as well as beIN SPORTS through a subscription to fuboTV.

Recommended viewing option:

Lineup

The key piece of Morocco’s lineup is Achraf Hakimi. The PSG right-back is one of the best in the world at his position. At just 23, he already has over a half-century of caps for the national team. He also can say he played for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and PSG in his young career.

However, the talent on Morocco does not stop with the left-back. Joining Hakimi in the back line is captain Roman Saïss. Saïss, who spent much of his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers before switching over to Turkey, has the most caps of the current Morocco squad. Youssef En-Nesyri is the leader of the line for Morocco. His 14 goals in 48 games is the highest of the current squad.

Morocco also used to feature Hakim Ziyech. Yet, after a fallout with a previous Morocco manager, the Chelsea winger retired from international play after 40 caps.

Morocco national football team news and feature stories

