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Marcus Rashford future up in the air as Barcelona reportedly decide not to pay €30m buy option to Manchester United

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Marcus Rashford managed to rediscover his spark at Barcelona. Under Hansi Flick, he became one of the team’s most productive players. With this, he seemed destined to remain at the Spanish side. However, the 28-year-old star’s professional future now appears uncertain. Ahead of the 2026–27 season, the Blaugranas have reportedly decided not to pay the €30 million buy option to Manchester United for the Englishman.

According to Ferran Correas, via Diario Sport, the Blaugrana have already informed Rashford’s camp that they will not activate the €30 million purchase option, which expires in five days. Although they attempted to negotiate a reduced fee or a new loan deal, this was not possible. As a result, Marcus will have to return to Manchester United after the 2026 World Cup to define his next professional steps.

After this information became known, Rashford removed from his Instagram profile the description stating that he was a Barcelona player. With the World Cup just days away, his performance in the tournament could define his future, as several clubs appear to be monitoring his situation closely. In addition, the Blaugrana could still wait for the 28-year-old star to pressure the Red Devils into accepting a lower offer to return to Hansi Flick’s team.

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Marcus Rashford is emerging as the favourite to start for England at the 2026 World Cup. Although head coach Thomas Tuchel has Anthony Gordon available, the 28-year-old star has had a more prominent role in recent matches, delivering very strong performances. Because of this, he could produce a standout tournament in an attempt to convince Barcelona to pursue his signing, as he appears to have a clear priority of remaining at the Spanish side.

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona smiling prior a game.

Anthony Gordon’s arrival jeopardizes Rashford’s future at Barcelona

While Rashford delivered some good performances, he did not manage to secure a starting spot at Barcelona. In fact, he was often used as a substitute in the second half of the season, disappointing in the Champions League. Due to his inconsistency and being 28 years old, the Blaugrana decided to bet on Anthony Gordon, paying €80 million to Newcastle United. With this move, Marcus now appears to have no place in Hansi Flick’s team.

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Ahead of the 2026–27 season, Raphinha re-emerges as the starter on the left wing, as he is key to the collective system. As his backup, Hansi Flick could rely on Gordon, as his high-pressing and pace makes him a huge asset for the future. Because of this, Marcus Rashford appears to be without a role, as he would have to play as a centre-forward or right winger, not on his natural left spot.

With no guaranteed place in Hansi Flick’s rotation, the Blaugrana could decide not to go ahead with his signing, as they would have to pay at least €20 million or even more. In addition, Marcus Rashford may be tempted to join any other top European clubs, where he could have much more prominence and play in his preferred left-wing position, something Barcelona do not seem able to offer.

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