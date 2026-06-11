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Lamine Yamal back in Spain training as careful 2026 World Cup comeback plan emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during an International Friendly match.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain looks on during an International Friendly match.

The 2026 World Cup is underway, and few stories have attracted as much attention as the fitness of Lamine Yamal. Spain enters the tournament among the favorites to lift the trophy, but much of the spotlight has centered on the teenage sensation after weeks of uncertainty surrounding his recovery from injury.

After an extraordinary season with Barcelona, the 18-year-old arrived at the tournament carrying enormous expectations. However, a hamstring injury suffered during the final stretch of the club campaign temporarily halted his momentum and raised concerns about whether he would be ready to make an impact on soccer’s biggest stage.

On Thursday, though, Spain’s coaching staff finally received encouraging news after Yamal returned to full training with his teammates in the United States. The winger has been sidelined since late April, missing both the end of Barcelona‘s season and Spain’s pre-World Cup warm-up matches. His return comes at a crucial moment for the national team as preparations intensify ahead of the opening group-stage clash against Cape Verde.

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It’s safe to say that La Roja views the young star as one of the most influential players in the squad, particularly after he produced another remarkable campaign that included 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. The teenager’s performances earned him the La Liga Player of the Year award for the 2025-26 season and strengthened his credentials as one of the leading young talents in world soccer.

The reason behind Spain’s cautious approach

While Yamal’s return to training is a major positive, Spain has made it clear that caution remains the priority. The coaching staff, medical team, and Barcelona have been working closely together to ensure his recovery progresses without unnecessary setbacks. “It will be seen when is the best time for him to return,” Spain technical director Aitor Karanka explained while discussing the winger’s situation.

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Karanka also emphasized the close cooperation between the federation and Barcelona. “My relationship with Bojan and Deco is fantastic from the first moment. It is important that there is transparency. We were with the Barca medical services, and we are all seeing when is the best time.”

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Spain’s World Cup plan for Yamal revealed

According to various reports, Spain has designed a gradual return plan aimed at having the winger at peak fitness when the knockout rounds begin. Rather than rushing him back into the starting lineup immediately, the coaching staff intends to increase his workload step by step throughout the group stage.

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Spanish outlet Sport indicates that the initial objective is to give him limited minutes against Cape Verde before increasing his involvement in subsequent matches. The proposed roadmap would see Yamal play between 15 and 20 minutes against Cape Verde, at least 30 minutes against Saudi Arabia, and potentially start the final group-stage match against Uruguay.

MatchPlanned RoleExpected Minutes
Spain vs Cape VerdeSubstitute appearance15–20 minutes
Spain vs Saudi ArabiaIncreased involvementMinimum 30 minutes
Uruguay vs SpainExpected starterFull starting role

Spain believes this measured approach will allow the youngster to regain rhythm while minimizing the risk of aggravating his injury.

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