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Raphinha reportedly emerges as a key target for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, with an €80 million offer to Barcelona

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Raphinha of FC Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Raphinha has managed to become one of the best players in the world. Serving as the ideal complement to Lamine Yamal, the Brazilian star secured a starting role in the team. Following his outstanding performances, he has reportedly emerged as a key target for Al Nassr as a potential attacking partner for Cristiano Ronaldo. To make that happen, the Saudi side would be willing to submit an €80 million offer to Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

According to Ferran Martínez, via Mundo Deportivo, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is backing Al Nassr in its pursuit of Raphinha. To make the deal happen, they are willing to pay €80 million to Barcelona, making it a very difficult offer to reject. In addition, the Brazilian star would be offered a salary four times higher than his current one, as he would become one of the team’s marquee players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mané operating on the wings, Raphinha would arrive to form a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo as an attacking midfielder. His presence on the pitch could significantly boost Al Nassr’s attacking firepower, although João Félix’s role could come into question. However, they also face competition, as the PIF is reportedly backing Al Hilal as well, with the club equally eager to bring him in.

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Far from being the first time they have pursued Raphinha, the Saudi Pro League already attempted to sign the Brazilian star in 2024, when his future at the club was far from certain. Now 29 years old, he could be facing the perfect opportunity to sign the most lucrative contract of his career. In addition, the Blaugrana could use the €80 million fee to further rebuild their attack, having already signed Anthony Gordon.

Raphinha

Raphinha of FC Barcelona

Report: Raphinha rejects lucrative offer as Barcelona future remains clear

Under Hansi Flick, Raphinha has managed to showcase the best version of himself. Not only has he improved his goalscoring output, but also his creative contribution. Although his season was affected by injuries, he still managed to score 21 goals. Due to his excellent form, the Brazilian star has reportedly decided to reject any transfer in the summer of 2026, as the head coach continues to view him as an undisputed starter.

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Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti praises Raphinha ahead of the 2026 World Cup, calling him the world’s best at attacking deep

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Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti praises Raphinha ahead of the 2026 World Cup, calling him the world’s best at attacking deep

According to Alex Pintanel, via Jijantes FC, Raphinha has decided not to accept any offer to leave Barcelona. While both parties could benefit from such a move, Hansi Flick considers him irreplaceable. In addition, the Brazilian star wants to make up for his previous season, as injuries significantly affected his performances. Therefore, Anthony Gordon emerges as a long-term solution, while the present still revolves around Raphinha.

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