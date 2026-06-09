‘You make us laugh even more than Barcelona’: Atletico Madrid respond to Real Madrid after €150M offer for Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez has officially become the man of the hour after Real Madrid shocked the soccer world by releasing an official statement confirming a massive €150 million bid for his services. Just minutes after the announcement dropped, Atlético Madrid fired back with a brutally candid response to their cross-town rivals, stating, “you make us laugh even more than Barcelona.”

In the official press release dropped on Sunday, Real Madrid stated that “following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, an offer of 150 million euros has been submitted to Club Atlético de Madrid for the transfer rights of player Julian Alvarez.” While the transaction would shatter Real Madrid’s signing records and mark a historic sale for Atlético, the Colchoneros instantly dismissed the approach in spectacular fashion.

Wasting no time, Atletico Madrid issued a blunt, point-by-point rebuttal to their neighbors’ public pursuit. First, the club’s official X account quote-tweeted Real Madrid’s announcement, bypassing a traditional corporate reply in favor of a string of crying-laughing emojis.

Tweet placeholder

Then, Atletico followed up with an official statement of their own, laying out a series of highly unconventional clarifications that took aim at the Alvarez saga and other recent grievances: “Official statement with our clarifications regarding the official statement of our neighbors Real Madrid:

Your video of the Pope cut off right where he said he was also an Atleti fan. You must have confused politeness with gratitude, but just so there is no doubt: we are not thanking you for anything. We are neither studying nor considering any offer for Julian. How could we not get along, when you make us laugh even more than FC Barcelona.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

With this response, Atletico directly targeted the second part of Real Madrid’s original press release, which had claimed that Atlético “expressed its gratitude for the proposal” after reviewing the numbers. Those specific lines from Real Madrid‘s statement clearly touched a nerve, prompting Atleti to completely trash the notion of a polite rejection, apart from the fact that no offer is being analyzed for the Argentine striker.

see also Lamine Yamal post by Atletico Madrid sparks response from Barcelona acting president Rafael Yuste

Atletico playing tough in Alvarez’s negotiation

Even though the forward is currently in North America to spearhead Argentina’s 2026 World Cup campaign, powerhouse clubs are already aggressively maneuvering behind the scenes to secure his signature. The primary suitors leading the chase for the star striker are Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona, both of whom have already seen substantial formal offers flatly rejected by Atletico.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atletico’s leadership took a particularly defensive and bizarre stance on social media regarding Barcelona’s recent pursuit, going as far as responding to the Catalan giants by posting Photoshopped images of Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha wearing the Atleti kit. At the time, Barcelona had tabled a massive €100 million package for the striker, only to run into a brick wall in Madrid.

According to Argentine journalist and insider Gaston Edul, Alvarez’s preferred destination is Barcelona, and he reports that it will be virtually impossible for Atletico to retain the forward for the upcoming season. With his long-term future entirely up in the air, additional reports suggest that Alvarez is growing increasingly frustrated with how the club is handling his transfer market value, severely straining his relationship with Atlético management.

As the dust settles on Tuesday’s dramatic social media war, two clear winners emerge from the chaos: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who fulfilled a high-profile campaign promise by launching a record €150 million bid that is now safely off the table, and Atletico Madrid, who by rejecting the offer, have effectively driven up the asking price for any future suitor to an astronomical level.

Advertisement