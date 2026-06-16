Why Olivier Giroud is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

France heads into the 2026 World Cup as one of the leading contenders to lift the trophy, but there is one notable name missing from Didier Deschamps’ squad. Olivier Giroud, France’s all-time leading goalscorer, will not be part of Les Bleus’ campaign in North America, creating a significant talking point ahead of the tournament.

Amidst a star-studded onslaught spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe and national team coach Didier Deschamps getting ready for his last tournament, France remains packed with talent. However, the absence of one of the country’s greatest-ever strikers has left many supporters wondering why the veteran forward is not involved.

Deschamps’ side completed its warm-up schedule with a convincing 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland after choosing to prepare primarily in Europe rather than North America. The squad combines elite experience with explosive young talent, making France one of the deepest teams at the tournament once again.

Mbappe enters his third World Cup already chasing history. The Real Madrid superstar is now only one goal behind Giroud on France’s all-time scoring list, while also climbing rapidly through the World Cup’s all-time scoring charts after netting 12 goals in only two editions.

Dembélé, Mbappé and Olise form a great trio

Why Olivier Giroud is missing

The explanation behind Giroud’s absence dates back to 2024. The veteran striker officially retired from international soccer following Euro 2024, ending a remarkable career with the French national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before that tournament, Giroud made it clear that his international journey was coming to an end. “To be honest, this will be my last competition with Les Bleus,” Giroud said before Euro 2024. “Obviously, I’m going to miss it a lot.”

The striker also explained his reasoning for stepping away from the national team. “But I think the French team will be over after the Euros. We need to make way for the youngsters.”

Giroud added, “You also have to be careful not to have one season too many. You have to find the right balance.” His retirement meant that, regardless of his club form, he would no longer be available for selection by Deschamps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olivier Giroud of France celebrates with the 2018 World Cup Trophy

Legendary career comes to an end

Giroud leaves behind one of the most impressive international careers in French soccer history. He retired with 57 goals in 137 appearances, making him France’s all-time top scorer. Only Hugo Lloris and Lilian Thuram made more appearances for Les Bleus.

The striker also played a key role during some of the most successful periods in the national team’s history. He was part of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup and helped France reach the final again in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across three World Cup tournaments, Giroud scored five goals and consistently delivered in crucial moments. His partnership with Mbappe became one of the defining attacking combinations of the Deschamps era.

France still feeling the tactical impact

Although France possesses enormous attacking talent, Giroud’s departure has changed the way the team operates. For years, the former Arsenal, Chelsea, and Milan forward served as the perfect focal point. His physical presence, aerial ability, and hold-up play created space for runners around him, particularly Mbappe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without Giroud, France’s attack has become faster and more fluid, but it lacks a traditional target man. Deschamps now relies on movement, pace, and technical quality rather than a classic center-forward.

Olivier Giroud of France looks dejected

The veteran striker often provided an alternative route to goal through crosses and direct play when opponents defended deep. Marcus Thuram can offer some physical presence, but his profile differs considerably from Giroud’s. As a result, France has had to adapt its attacking identity over the last two years.

Advertisement