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Why isn’t Riyad Mahrez starting for Algeria vs Argentina at 2026 World Cup?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Riyad Mahrez of Algeria.
© Getty ImagesRiyad Mahrez of Algeria.

Algeria is set to clash with Argentina in their highly anticipated World Cup opener, but Al-Ahli star Riyad Mahrez will start the match from the bench in a massive tactical gamble by manager Vladimir Petkovic.

The decision to drop the former Manchester City winger comes as a surprise, given that Mahrez started in Algeria‘s pre-tournament tune-ups—including a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands and a dominant 4-0 dismantling of Bolivia. Yet, Petkovic has opted for a fresh blueprint to counter the reigning world champions.

Anis Hadj Moussa will get the nod to attack Argentina‘s left flank, replacing Mahrez in a dynamic, high-energy front three alongside forwards Ibrahim Maza and Amine Gouiri.

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Moussa was the hero who delivered the dramatic, late game-winner to sink the Netherlands and also found the back of the net in the blowout victory over Bolivia.

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Backed by that red-hot form, Petkovic is handing him a golden opportunity to start in a high-stakes blockbuster, stepping into the very role that the team’s biggest superstar has monopolized for years.

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Algeria confirmed lineup

With the tactical puzzle officially solved, manager Vladimir Petkovic has locked in his starting lineup for Algeria’s highly anticipated 2026 World Cup opener against Argentina at Kansas City Stadium.

Algeria XI (4-3-3): Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Nabil Bentaleb, Hicham Boudaoui, Fares Chaibi; Ibrahim Maza, Amine Gouiri, Anis Hadj Moussa.

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