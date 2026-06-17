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Christian Pulisic injury update: USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Tim Weah reveal if forward will play vs Australia after 2026 World Cup fitness scare

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic #10 of United States arrives at the stadium
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic #10 of United States arrives at the stadium

The United States impressively entered the 2026 World Cup, but attention quickly shifted away from the scoreline and toward the fitness of Christian Pulisic. As concern grew around the star attacker, USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Tim Weah gave an encouraging update on their teammate, offering hope ahead of a crucial Group D showdown with Australia.

Pulisic has long been the driving force behind the United States men’s national soccer team attack, and his influence was evident again in the opening match of the tournament. After helping the United States secure a convincing victory over Paraguay, questions surrounding his availability suddenly became one of the biggest stories in the American camp.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side opened its World Cup campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Paraguay, taking control of the contest from the very beginning. The 27-year-old star forward played a major role in that performance. The Milan forward created constant danger down the left side and was directly involved in the first two American goals.

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His attacking movement helped force an own goal from Paraguay, while he later supplied an assist for Folarin Balogun to score. By halftime, the United States held a commanding lead and looked firmly in control. However, when the second half began, Pulisic was nowhere to be seen.

The injury scare that sparks questions

The 27-year-old was withdrawn at halftime after experiencing discomfort in his left calf area. According to reports from the American camp, the problem stemmed from a kick he received to the back of the calf. While the issue initially appeared minor, the fact that he continued training separately from the main group throughout the week increased concern.

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For three consecutive days, Pulisic worked away from teammates at the training base in Southern California. He was seen performing rehabilitation exercises, jogging, and completing light technical work under the supervision of performance staff.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States looks on as he walks off at the end of the first half

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States looks on as he walks off at the end of the first half

A team spokesperson repeatedly described the situation as “day to day” to the New York Post, leaving supporters uncertain about whether the star attacker would be available against Australia.

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Tyler Adams and Tim Weah deliver latest update

Despite the speculation, Pulisic himself struck a calm and confident tone after the Paraguay match. “I’m hoping I’ll be fine the next few days,” Pulisic said. The American winger also explained the nature of the issue: “Just the back of my leg, sort of my calf area. I’m staying positive. I don’t think it’s anything.”

Now, the clearest indication of Pulisic’s status came from two of his teammates. Midfielder Tyler Adams appeared completely unconcerned about the situation, reportedly telling reporters that “Christian will be ready… let’s relax.”

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Meanwhile, forward Tim Weah also expressed confidence that the American star would be available. “He looks normal, he’s fit,” Weah said. The striker added further encouragement: He works with the trainers on the side, but I think he’ll be ready for the game.”

Later, Weah reiterated his optimism: “I think he’s doing well. I think he just got a bit of a knock. But for me, I think things look positive. Just praying to God that he’s 100% for [Friday].” Those comments significantly eased fears among American supporters.

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