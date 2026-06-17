Why Ivan Rakitic is missing the 2026 World Cup for Croatia

Some teams prefer younger players while others rely on a golden generation because they are still very productive, as is the case at the 2026 World Cup with Croatia, which has several famous names, but Ivan Rakitic is not among them.

The reason Rakitic is not representing his country is simple: he retired from professional soccer not long ago. The former midfielder announced in July last year that he was bringing an end to a remarkable career.

Rakitic, then 37, hung up his boots while playing for his hometown club, Hajduk Split. His retirement from the national team came in 2019, a year after Croatia lost the World Cup final to France. He finished his international career with 106 appearances for the country.

Rakitic’s career

Rakitic began his career in Switzerland, the country where he was born to Croatian parents. He came through Nordstern Basel before moving to Basel, where he played from 2005 to 2007.

Rakitic won the Champions League with Barcelona (David Ramos/Getty Images)

He then moved to Bundesliga side Schalke 04, where he spent four years before making the move to Sevilla that changed his career. He played seven years for that club across separate stints.

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see also Croatia 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

In between, he had a major spell at Barcelona, where he played alongside some of the best players in the world. From 2014 to 2020, Rakitic was an important part of a midfield that helped Barcelona win the Champions League in 2015. Al Shabab was his final club before he returned home.

The message on social media

“Football, you gave me more than I could ever imagine. You gave me victories, defeats, lessons and friends for life. You gave me a unique path and a thousand stories to tell. You gave me a beautiful family and moments that I will carry forever in my heart.”

“Now it is time to enjoy you from another perspective, to live you with the same passion, with an always grateful heart, from the stands, from the offices, from home, or wherever life takes me.”

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“With Sevilla, I discovered a second home and found the love of my life. My daughter was born in that city, and I won my first major title. We cried together and celebrated with passion. Sevilla is eternal.”

“Barcelona gave me everything. It is the club of my dreams. I achieved all my goals there, playing with the best players in the world and winning everything as a team.”

“With Croatia, we made history. From our first game together in 2007 to the 2018 World Cup final, where we made millions dream and feel proud of their roots. Sharing a dressing room with my national teammates has been one of the greatest gifts of my career.”

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