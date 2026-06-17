Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Uzbekistan makes its historic debut at the 2026 tournament in North America, shedding the label of a team that always falls just short in qualifying. After decades of near misses, the Central Asian nation secured its first-ever berth with an impressive, defensively sound campaign.

Slotted into Group K alongside Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo, expectations remain grounded but optimistic. Being competitive against global heavyweights will be seen as a massive victory for the program.

Readers can expect a deep dive into the team’s defensive structure, the late appointment of head coach Fabio Cannavaro, and the star players who finally pushed the squad over the line.

Team profile

Coach Fabio Cannavaro Captain Eldor Shomurodov Nickname White Wolves FIFA ranking 50th Confederation AFC Group Group K Best World Cup result Debut World Cup appearances 1 (2026) Last World Cup appearance N/A

How Uzbekistan play

Uzbekistan relies on a disciplined, defense-first approach to frustrate opponents and control space. Throughout their qualifying campaign, the White Wolves built their success from the back, utilizing a highly organized defensive structure that limits high-quality scoring chances.

With Cannavaro now leading the team, the Uzbekistan formation is expected to remain compact and difficult to break down. The backline is anchored by Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov, whose top-level European experience provides a steadying presence against elite attackers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In possession, the team looks to transition quickly through the lines, utilizing direct passes to bypass the midfield. They rely heavily on the attacking partnership of Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev to create chances on the counter.

While their defensive solidity is a major strength, a lack of sustained possession against stronger international soccer teams 2026 could leave them isolated up top. This resilient tactical setup gives them a fighting chance to stay competitive in tightly contested group-stage matches.

Fabio Cannavaro: The coach behind Uzbekistan

Cannavaro took charge of the national team in late 2025, tasked with guiding the squad through its first appearance on the global stage. He replaced Srečko Katanec and interim coach Timur Kapadze, who successfully navigated the qualification campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a player, Cannavaro is an undisputed legend, famously captaining Italy to the 2006 title and winning the Ballon d’Or. His managerial career, however, has been less decorated, featuring stints in China, Saudi Arabia, and Italy with mixed results.

Despite the late coaching change, the Uzbekistan coach is not expected to overhaul the team’s identity. He will likely reinforce their defensive stability, drawing on his own elite playing experience. His leadership and tournament pedigree could prove invaluable in helping a debutant squad manage the pressure of the 2026 finals.

Key player: Eldor Shomurodov

Eldor Shomurodov is the undisputed talisman and captain of the national team. With 44 goals in 92 appearances, he is the country’s all-time leading scorer and the primary reason the White Wolves finally broke their qualification curse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3 forward currently plays for İstanbul Başakşehir in Turkey, where he has enjoyed a resurgence in form alongside international teammate Abbosbek Fayzullaev. Despite his height, Shomurodov plays with the mobility and work rate of a winger, allowing the team to play both directly and through the lines.

His ability to hold up play and provide an aerial threat is crucial for a team that relies on counter-attacks. If Shomurodov can replicate his recent club success on the international stage, Uzbekistan will have a reliable outlet to relieve defensive pressure and finish limited chances.

Uzbekistan’s road to the 2026 World Cup

After decades of falling short, the White Wolves finally navigated the Asian qualification process with maturity and defensive resilience. Competing in the expanded AFC format, they finished the Second Round undefeated before advancing to a challenging Third Round group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uzbekistan secured their historic ticket to the World Cup in June 2025 with a scoreless draw against the UAE, finishing as Group A runners-up behind Iran. The campaign was built on a rock-solid defense, with goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov recording 10 clean sheets.

Losing only once in the 10-game Third Round schedule, the team proved they can grind out results against tough continental opposition. This disciplined qualification run suggests they have the defensive foundation needed to compete this summer.

Uzbekistan’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

Drawn into Group K, Uzbekistan faces a steep challenge against Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo. As the clear underdog, navigating this group will require flawless defensive execution and opportunistic finishing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The opening matchups against European powerhouse Portugal and South American standout Colombia represent the most difficult tests. Earning a point in either fixture would be a monumental achievement for the debutants. The most favorable matchup comes against DR Congo, a game that will likely determine if the Central Asian side can secure its first-ever tournament points.

Uzbekistan squad for 2026 World Cup

Player (Position) Club Utkir Yusupov (GK) Navbahor Abduvohid Nematov (GK) Nasaf Botirali Ergashev (GK) Neftchi Abdukodir Khusanov (DF) Manchester City Khojiakbar Alijonov (DF) Pakhtakor Farrukh Sayfiev (DF) Neftchi Rustam Ashurmatov (DF) Esteghlal Sherzod Nasrullaev (DF) Pakhtakor Umar Eshmurodov (DF) Nasaf Abdulla Abdullaev (DF) Dibba Bekhruz Karimov (DF) Surkhon Avazbek Ulmasaliev (DF) AGMK Jakhongir Urozov (DF) Dinamo Akmal Mozgovoy (MF) Pakhtakor Otabek Shukurov (MF) Baniyas Jamshid Iskanderov (MF) Neftchi Odiljon Hamrobekov (MF) Tractor Jaloliddin Masharipov (MF) Esteghlal Azizjon Ganiev (MF) Al Bataeh Oston Urunov (MF) Persepolis Dostonbek Khamdamov (MF) Pakhtakor Abbosbek Fayzullaev (MF) İstanbul Başakşehir Sherzod Esanov (MF) Bukhara Eldor Shomurodov (FW) İstanbul Başakşehir Azizbek Amonov (FW) Bukhara Igor Sergeev (FW) Persepolis

Final word on Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan arrives in North America with the momentum of a historic qualification and a generation of talent that includes players from their successful youth squads. Their highly organized defense is a genuine strength that will keep them in matches against superior opposition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, a glaring lack of top-level international experience remains a significant hurdle. Navigating Group K will be incredibly difficult, but the Uzbekistan 2026 World Cup squad has the discipline to avoid embarrassment.

A realistic expectation for this summer is securing their first tournament points and proving they belong on the global stage.