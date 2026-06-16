Argentina vs Algeria: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group J match?

After securing the historic victory at the 2022 World Cup, Argentina are preparing to make their debut in the 2026 edition against Algeria. As the reigning champions, they arrive as the clear favorites to claim the victory, but Vladimir Petković’s team could pose several challenges. For the 23rd edition of the tournament, fans are eager to know who will be the referee for the match at Arrowhead Stadium, officially known as Kansas City Stadium.

Szymon Marciniak will be the referee in charge of officiating Lionel Messi’s team’s debut at the 2026 World Cup. After receiving his FIFA badge in 2011, the Polish referee will be working his third edition of the tournament, where he has earned significant recognition. His last participation in the competition was the final of the 2022 edition, where he awarded three penalties and showed yellow cards to eight players, coming through with little controversy.

Accompanying Marciniak, FIFA has appointed Tomasz Listkiewicz of Poland as the first assistant referee and Adam Kupsik of Poland as the second assistant referee. Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh of New Zealand has been assigned as the fourth official. As the reserve assistant referee, Isaac Trevis of New Zealand has been selected. With them, Argentina and Algeria will make their debut at the 2026 World Cup.

Szymon Marciniak has had an impeccable refereeing career

Szymon Marciniak has built an outstanding career as a FIFA referee. In 2014, he made his debut in the UEFA Champions League and later officiated the UEFA Under-21 European Championship final in 2015. By remaining largely free of controversy, FIFA appointed him to officiate at the 2018 World Cup, where he earned positive reviews that eventually led to him refereeing the 2022 final between Argentina and France.

Marcus Thuram of France is shown a yellow card by referee Szymon Marciniak.

Not only did he officiate the most recent World Cup final in 2022, but he has also taken charge of the UEFA Champions League final. In 2023, he was selected to referee the final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, managing the match with few mistakes. Because of this, he has been selected as the best referee of the world by IFFHS in 2022 and 2023, denoting his huge professionalism.

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With Marciniak on the field, the Argentina-Algeria match’s protagonism is expected to be centered on the players’ performances rather than his decisions. Moreover, he is known for letting play flow and being more strict with fouls, while also being willing to show numerous yellow cards if needed. Unlike many referees, he has developed a perfect method to balance VAR and his own decisions, being acknowledged for his game management.