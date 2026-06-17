England vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group L game

Following an unbeaten run in the UEFA qualifiers, England arrive as clear favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. In their debut, they face Croatia, in a game that looks set to be quite competitive. Despite the favouritism of Thomas Tuchel’s team, they could have problems against Zlatko Dalić’s team, which has proven to be quite consistent. In addition, both midfields are expected to be the protagonists of the match.

Croatia have managed to rebuild their squad under head coach Zlatko Dalić. While several stars have already retired, Luka Modrić remains at the helm of the team, alongside promising players such as Martin Baturina, Petar Sučić and Josip Stanišić, who have been performing well in Europe. In addition, they remain a fairly dominant team, looking to take control with the ball and find spaces inside the opposition’s defense.

After leaving out players such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, Thomas Tuchel has received numerous criticisms. Nevertheless, England are betting on a balanced squad, where collective play and specific profiles are given more prominence. For this reason, they can make tactical adjustments from the bench, offering alternatives. However, the scoring power of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane remains their best asset ahead the 2026 World Cup.