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England vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group L game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Harry Kane of England and Luka Modric of Croatia.
© Justin Setterfield/Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of England and Luka Modric of Croatia.

Following an unbeaten run in the UEFA qualifiers, England arrive as clear favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. In their debut, they face Croatia, in a game that looks set to be quite competitive. Despite the favouritism of Thomas Tuchel’s team, they could have problems against Zlatko Dalić’s team, which has proven to be quite consistent. In addition, both midfields are expected to be the protagonists of the match.

Croatia have managed to rebuild their squad under head coach Zlatko Dalić. While several stars have already retired, Luka Modrić remains at the helm of the team, alongside promising players such as Martin Baturina, Petar Sučić and Josip Stanišić, who have been performing well in Europe. In addition, they remain a fairly dominant team, looking to take control with the ball and find spaces inside the opposition’s defense.

After leaving out players such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, Thomas Tuchel has received numerous criticisms. Nevertheless, England are betting on a balanced squad, where collective play and specific profiles are given more prominence. For this reason, they can make tactical adjustments from the bench, offering alternatives. However, the scoring power of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane remains their best asset ahead the 2026 World Cup.

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Harry Kane targets Gary Lineker’s England World Cup record in 2026

Harry Kane has become England’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 78 goals, surpassing Wayne Rooney. Coming into the tournament in the best form of his career, he emerges as one of the leading favourites to finish as the top scorer at the 2026 World Cup. In addition, he will be looking to break the record held by Gary Lineker in the tournament.

Throughout his career, Lineker managed to become England’s highest goalscorer in World Cup history. Across his 12 appearances, he scored 10 goals. Although Kane has only scored 8 goals in 11 appearances, he could break this record in this edition. Arriving in his best form with Bayern Munich, he could establish as one of the most outstanding players in his country's history at the tournament.

England’s Thomas Tuchel faces pressure ahead of 2026 World Cup

After making a huge impact, Thomas Tuchel renewed his contract with England, securing his stay until 2028. Nevertheless, he arrives really under pressure to the 2026 World Cup. In case of not advancing to the knockout stages, he could put his future with the national team.

Having left out stars such as Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and others, he has faced multiple criticisms from fans. Instead, he has decided to rely on players with different profiles in order to have versatility from the bench and adjust the game. If he fails to go deep into the tournament, he could face questions about his position, as he took a major risk by leaving several leaders and stars out of the squad.  

Kickoff time and how to watch

England vs Croatia is set to start at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT

You can watch 2026 World Cup game live on Fubo here.

England face Croatia in the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog of the match between England and Croatia in the 2026 World Cup at Arlington Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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