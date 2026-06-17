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How tall is Cesar Yanis of Panama? Meet 2026 World Cup’s shortest player

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cesar Yanis of Panama celebrates after scoring
© Getty ImagesCesar Yanis of Panama celebrates after scoring

The 2026 World Cup is packed with fascinating stories, from veteran stars chasing one final moment of glory to young talents making their debut on soccer’s biggest stage. Among the many intriguing figures heading to the tournament is Cesar Yanis, a player whose profile stands out for reasons that go far beyond goals and assists.

As national teams from around the world prepare to compete for the sport’s most coveted trophy, the tournament will once again showcase the incredible diversity of soccer. Players of vastly different ages, playing styles, and physical attributes will share the same stage, proving that success comes in many forms.

While towering defenders and goalkeepers often attract attention because of their physical presence, Yanis represents the opposite end of the spectrum. The Panamanian winger has earned recognition as the shortest player expected to feature at the 2026 World Cup, highlighting one of the most unusual statistical stories of the competition.

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Soccer has always provided opportunities for players of every size. Speed, intelligence, technique, and balance frequently outweigh pure physical stature, and Yanis has built his career around those qualities. His agility and low center of gravity allow him to maneuver through tight spaces and challenge opponents in situations where taller players might struggle.

cesar Yanis

Cesar Yanis of Panama battles for possession with Sei Muroya of Japan

Cesar Yanis and his journey to the world stage

Yanis currently represents Panama and plays his club soccer for Cobresal. Over the years, he has established himself as an important attacking option for Panama, earning more than 50 international appearances while participating in competitions such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Copa America and CONCACAF Nations League.

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The winger has also gained experience across several leagues in the Americas and even spent part of his career in Spain. His versatility allows him to operate on either flank, where his pace and technical ability can create problems for defenders.

The height that makes history

Cesar Yanis stands at 1.60 metres (5 feet 3 inches), making him the shortest player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That measurement places him below every other participant expected to appear at the tournament. The next shortest players include figures such as Jeremy Antonisse and Marcelo Flores, but Yanis remains alone at the top of this particular list.

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PlayerCountryHeight (m)Height (ft)
Cesar YanisPanama1.60 m5 ft 3 in
Marcelo FloresCanada1.64 m5 ft 5 in
Jeremy AntonisseCuraçao1.64 m5 ft 5 in
Nestory IrankundaAustralia1.65 m5 ft 5 in

Rather than viewing his height as a disadvantage, Yanis has used it to his benefit throughout his career. His quick changes of direction and ability to shield the ball make him a difficult opponent to contain.

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