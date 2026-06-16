How to watch France vs Senegal in USA: 2026 World Cup Group Stage, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch France vs Senegal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO France vs Senegal WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, June 16, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The opening round of the 2026 tournament features a monumental clash as France, the top-ranked team in the world, begins its campaign against a formidable Senegal side. For Les Bleus, this match is about setting the tone for what they hope will be another deep run, having reached four of the last seven tournament finals. With an arsenal of attacking talent and the pressure of being favorites, a strong start is non-negotiable in what is head coach Didier Deschamps’ final tournament.

Senegal enters this fixture with ambitions of its own, eager to replicate the iconic 1-0 upset they delivered against the then-reigning champions France in the 2002 opener. The Lions of Teranga are notoriously difficult to break down, boasting a stellar defensive record with 11 clean sheets in their last 16 matches. In a challenging Group I, earning a result against the group favorite would be a massive step toward the knockout stages and a powerful statement of their capabilities on the global stage.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

France arrives in North America as one of the leading contenders, built on a foundation of consistent success and staggering squad depth. Their path through major tournaments is well-documented, and they possess the experience to navigate high-pressure situations. In contrast, Senegal‘s journey was more turbulent, but they have built significant momentum, relying on a disciplined and cohesive unit that has proven effective against top-tier opposition, including victories over Egypt and Morocco in 2026.

The tactical battle will likely see France dominate possession, utilizing their fluid 4-3-3 system that can shift into a 4-2-3-1 to control the midfield. Their objective will be to use the pace and creativity of their forwards to unlock a compact Senegalese defense. Senegal, meanwhile, is expected to sit in a disciplined defensive block, absorbing pressure and looking to strike on the counter-attack. The game will be won or lost in the midfield, where Senegal‘s physical, hard-working unit will attempt to disrupt France‘s rhythm.

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For France, the motivation is clear: to assert their dominance early and avoid the kind of opening-day stumble that has historically plagued top-ranked nations. A convincing win would solidify their status as the team to beat. For Senegal, this is an opportunity to prove they belong among the elite. A draw or a win would not only be a historic result but would also put them in a commanding position to advance from a very competitive group.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

The history between these two nations on this stage is brief but legendary. They have met only once before in this competition, a match that lives on in tournament folklore: Senegal‘s stunning 1-0 victory over defending champions France in the opening game of the 2002 tournament. That result remains one of the greatest upsets in the history of the competition.

Looking at their broader records, France has a mixed history against African teams, winning four and losing three of their seven encounters. Their most recent matchup was a 2-0 semifinal victory against Morocco in 2022. Senegal has a balanced record against European opposition, with two wins, three draws, and two losses from seven matches. Their last game against a UEFA team was a 3-0 defeat to England in the Round of 16 in Qatar.

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Key data points suggest a potentially tight contest. Senegal‘s defensive strength is undeniable, with 21 clean sheets recorded since the beginning of 2023. France, despite their attacking prowess, have sometimes started tournaments cautiously, as seen in their labored 2-1 win over Australia in 2018. While Les Bleus are favored, Senegal‘s disciplined structure and historical precedent suggest they are more than capable of keeping the scoreline close.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are managing minor fitness concerns but are expected to field strong starting lineups for this crucial opening fixture.

For France, there are slight worries in defense. William Saliba has been managing a back issue but is anticipated to be ready, while Jules Koundé is expected to recover from a minor muscle strain sustained in a friendly. The squad’s incredible depth, especially in attack, means they are well-equipped to handle any last-minute changes.

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Senegal‘s preparations have been boosted by the return of key veterans. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye and defender Kalidou Koulibaly have both returned to full training after missing time at the end of their respective club seasons. Their availability provides a significant lift, ensuring the team will be at near full-strength for this massive challenge.

France Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Maignan; Hernández, Upamecano, Saliba, Koundé; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Doué, Dembélé, Olise; Mbappé.

This lineup showcases France‘s immense attacking threat, with Kylian Mbappé leading the line. He is supported by a dynamic trio of Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Désiré Doué, offering creativity and pace. The midfield pairing of Tchouaméni and Rabiot provides a solid foundation, balancing defensive duties with forward distribution.

Senegal Projected XI (4-3-3):

Mendy; Diouf, Niakhate, Koulibaly, Diatta; P. Gueye, Camara, Diarra; Mané, Ndiaye; Jackson.

Senegal is expected to deploy a robust 4-3-3 formation designed for defensive solidity and rapid transitions. The midfield trio is the engine room, tasked with winning physical battles and protecting the backline. The attack features the experience of Sadio Mané alongside the in-form Nicolas Jackson, who will be crucial for their chances on the counter.

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More details on how to watch

The France vs Senegal match is available on Fubo. In addition to this match, Fubo also offers access to other soccer competitions such as Liga MX or LaLiga. It’s a comprehensive service for soccer fans looking to follow multiple leagues and tournaments.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month, providing access to all its live and on-demand content. Special bundle offers may also be available, combining the service with other popular streaming platforms.

SEE MORE: Schedule of tournament games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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